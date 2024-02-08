FC Barcelona is getting to work looking for a coach to replace Xavi Hernández. The Spanish coach announced that he would leave the Barça entity at the end of this season and since then there are several names that have been mentioned to take his place on the Barça bench. The last to join the list has been Antonio Conte.
According to reports from the newspaper Sportthe Italian coach would have been offered to FC Barcelona and would be willing to listen to the club's proposal, if it arrives.
More news on the transfer market
And from the aforementioned media they add that Conte is not among the club's main options since Joan Laporta and his board of directors have Jurgen Klopp as their number one objective. Despite the evident interest in the German coach, who will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, Can Barça are aware of the difficulty that the operation to bring in Klopp would entail. For this reason, Barça's doors are not 100% closed to Conte but at the moment there has been no type of movement for him from the club.
Antonio Conte has not trained for almost a year. In March 2023, the Italian coach terminated his contract with Tottenham by mutual agreement and since then he has not sat on any bench again.
Conte's experience as a coach is undoubted as he has been in great teams both in Italy and in England, among which Juventus, Inter Milan and Chelsea stand out, and he has managed to be champion with those three teams.
|
Competition
|
Club
|
Season
|
A series
|
Juventus
|
2011/2012, 2012/13, 2013/2014
|
Italian Super Cup
|
Juventus
|
2012, 2023
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
2016/17
|
FA Cup
|
Chelsea
|
2017/18
|
A series
|
Inter de Milan
|
2020/21
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Antonio #Conte #offered #occupy #Barcelona #bench
Leave a Reply