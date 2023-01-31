Antonio Conte will be operated on to remove the gallbladder

Antonio Conte must operate. The Tottenham explains that the Italian coach suffers from severe abdominal pain and then will go under the knife to remove the gallbladder.

Antonio Conte, surgery for cholecystitis. Tottenham announcement

Antonio Conte emergency surgery: the announcement was made on Tottenham. “Antonio Conte has recently complained of severe abdominal pains – explains the London club in a statement -. Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis today (Wednesday February 1st, ed) he will undergo surgery for the removal of the gallbladder and will return after a period of convalescence. Everyone at Tottenham wishes him well.”

Antonio Conte misses the match with Guardiola? No Tottenham-Manchester City?

The Spursdriven by Antonio Conteare returning from victories with the Fulham in the Premier League and the Preston in the FA Cup. The former Juventus and Inter coach should therefore miss the next home match between Tottenham And Manchester City scheduled for Sunday (February 5). No comparison with Guardiola in all probability. The London team is currently fifth in the Premier League with 36 points and minus 3 from the Champions area with the same city and the Newcastle third parties tied at 39 (they also have one match less).

Read also

Vlahovic heir to Benzema: Juventus, threatens “Real” from Madrid

Subscribe to the newsletter

