Naples, from the dismissal of Garcia to Mazzarri-Tudor and Francesco Farioli

Very hot benches in Serie A. In these hours the Napoli match is skipping, with Rudi Garcia who will be sacked in the next few hours and the twist on the Mazzarri-Tudor axis served by patron Aurelio De Laurentiis. Not only. The Neapolitan club could start with a new cycle next season, handing over the bench to another coach. It’s about the mister ‘philosopher’ Farioli, the miracle man from Nice and an emerging technician on the European scene.

Antonio Conte “pre-agreement with an Italian club”

And Antonio Conte? There is great anticipation to see him on the football pitch again after his experience with Tottenham which ended last March 26 with the termination of the contract with the Spurs. The Salento coach has chosen to take a sabbatical in view of the big return starting in July. Where? The clues seem to lead to Serie A where he has been missing since 2021 when he led Inter to the Scudetto.

There are many rumors and there is one from Mario Mattioli who explained on Radio Radio: “In Naples the only one they wanted was Conte, anyone else would have been contested a priori. But Conte is already under contract, in quotes, with another Italian club and I don’t think he can break that pre-agreement to go to Naples, not being a fan of situations taken on the fly.”

Antonio Conte returns to Serie A? Hypotheses and market clues

In short, according to these rumors, Antonio Conte has a pre-agreement with a big name in Italian football. Therefore excluding Napoli and a return to Inter (very close to Simone Inzaghi) would remain in play Rome (Jose Mourinho will expire at the end of the season and could leave the capital: very rich Arab mermaids for the Special One), Juventus (much has been said about Conte returning to Juventus, but Max Allegri is doing very well this season and has another year on his contract) and Milan (in the spring we will draw conclusions on the work of Stefano Pioli, but in any case the Rossoneri club seems unlikely to go for Antonio Conte).

