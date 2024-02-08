It is Antonio Ciavarello, son-in-law of the late mafia boss Totò Riina, the Italian arrested at dawn this morning by the Maltese police who executed a European arrest warrant issued by the Court of Brindisi on 24 January 2022. Sources told ANSA of the Maltese Ministry of the Interior. After weeks of investigation, police surrounded Ciavarello's residence in Mosta before making the arrest. Appearing in court – local media add – the man confirmed his identity and expressed his consent to return to Italy.