The next River elections are at hand: they will be in December of this year and at this time the possible candidates are already on the scene and begin to act. Above all, taking into account that the current president of the institution, Rodolfo D’onofrio will not appear at the election ceremony. One of the opposition candidates, belonging to the group ‘First River’, it is Antonio Caselli, who was very critical of the ruling party and of the current economic moment of the “Millionaire”.

“All the clubs suffered the pandemic. But if you prevent economically and do things well, the pandemic would grab you with pockets full of money, more with the campaigns that the team did. River sells players badly, and has left many in freedom of action without charging a single peso “, the aforementioned Caselli expressed his disagreement in the program Super Miter Deportivo, by Radio Miter.

“River has signed with sponsors that do not pay off economically with respect to what his shirt is worth.. He also spent a long time without sponsors and has invoiced much less than he had to invoice, and that is where the consequences of this moment are ”, He explained about the bad economic present that the club is going through.

Santiago Sosa will be transferred to Gabriel Heinze’s Atlanta United for $ 6 million. Photo: AP / Rodolfo Buhre.

“River today needs to sell to operate on a day-to-day basis. Today, if River does not produce this type of sales, it cannot be maintained “The presidential candidate warned, who also referred to the possible sale of the youth Santiago Sosa to the MLS: “I am very sorry that a kid with a terrible (sic) future like Santiago Sosa is sold today. Definitely River must have a significant cash problem and that is why he has to accept these types of offers. It is a very serious mistake ”.

When asked about the continuity of coach Marcelo Gallardo, he replied: “Gallardo has generated a fortune for River, he empowered the club and the players. But if you are the champion of the Libertadores and then you play without sponsors, each day that the River shirt passes is worth less. And then you end up fixing a lousy deal. ” And warned that “The club is as it is for not managing the moments of glory and for not having handled sales well. If that happened, today it would have no financial need.”

Rodolfo D’Onofrio and Antonio Caselli with Carlos Avila (who died in 2019) and Daniel Kiper, summoned by Clarín in 2013, at the Monumental stadium. Photo: Mario Quinteros

The elections in River are agreed for December of this year, to which Caselli acknowledged that they are planning a good project. “I think, if I do not stand for the elections, there are no elections. Because lately it was a habit already, ha … We are preparing to present a very serious option for December of this year “, he expressed.

In addition, he again referred to Gallardo expressing his desire for continuity beyond December. “I know Marcelo a lot, and I think he is an incredible professional, a group builder, and is very clear about River’s situation. It is very important that he continues.” He also added: “I estimate, I believe and I ask that Gallardo has been in River for a while.”

History. Richard, Jony Maidana’s brother, uploaded this photo to Instagram. Will it be a sign of the return of the experienced defender to Núñez? Photo: Instagram

Lastly, Caselli said that “If Jonatan Maidana returns to River he will generate a lot in the squad due to his experience. The same, it will not be the same as a few years ago, but it can solve many problems in defense for Gallardo”,

With D’Onofrio with an expiration date as the top leader, in the ruling party, Vice President Jorge Brito and former Vice President Matías Patanian are preparing to take his place. The current president celebrated 13 titles next to River and the moment he warned that he would take a step to the side, he clarified: “There will be a continuity of what we are doing with all the people who accompany me; young and capable people to continue carrying out this project.”

Brito vice first in both governments and Patanian vice second in the first term, although today he is not a member of the current CD, because he had already held positions in three consecutive terms, respectively.

