He collided with another car, Antonio Casale lost his life at just 20 years old

Another boy lost his life in a dramatic road accident, which occurred on the streets of Piedimonte Matese, in the province of Caserta. Antonio Casale he was only 20 years old. A friend was also involved in the crash and is currently hospitalized in very serious conditions.

The dynamics of the road accident are still being examined by the police. From an initial reconstruction, it emerged that Antonio Casale and his friend collided with another car. The violent blow left the 20-year-old no escape, who lost his life on the spot. The friend, however, was rescued and transported in code red to the nearest hospital. Unfortunately his condition is worrying.

After the alarm, law enforcement officers reached the accident site and carried out all the necessary findingsin order to reconstruct the dynamics of the collision and establish the responsibilities of the drivers.

The news of the disappearance of a 20-year-old boy shocked the community and all those who loved him. Many i farewell messages on social media for a final farewell to Antonio Casale.

He is not the only victim on Italian roads in recent days. Another boy aged just 24 lost his life last December 17 on the streets of Eupilio, in the province of Como. Simone Negri collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction. The dynamics of the road accident are still being examined by the police. Health workers tried to resuscitate the young man, but every attempt was in vain. The 24-year-old was declared deceased on site. The 26-year-old friend, on board the car with him, is now hospitalized in very serious conditions. Simone Negri disappeared two days before his 24th birthday.

Two young people with an entire life ahead of them, whose lives were suddenly cut short. The pain of the family and all those who knew them is immense.