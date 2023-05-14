Sunday, May 14, 2023, 08:05



Updated 10:12 a.m.

The hidalgo Don Quixote and his squire, Sancho Panza, are a portrait of Spain. ‘Don Quixote de la Mancha’, the most universal novel in Spanish literature, offers innumerable keys to understanding a country that ignores the teachings of Miguel de Cervantes (1547-1616). A Spanish nobleman, Don Quijano, enthralled by chivalric novels, takes the armor of his ancestors and an old hack, Rocinante, to help the weak and fight the oppressors.

Ideological obfuscation makes Don Quixote see giants where in reality there are only windmills. His idealism and his naiveté will make us laugh out loud and also make us ashamed of his behavior. Why does Don Quixote have the need to act as savior of the world? What advice do you offer Sancho Panza when he is elected governor of the Ísula Barataria? What virtues does he appreciate in governors? Why do you despise greed? What lessons does Don Quixote offer today’s politicians?

In the second installment of the podcast ‘The power of history’, Antonio Candeloro, PhD in Modern Foreign Literature from the University of Pisa and tenured professor of Spanish Literature at UCAM (San Antonio de Murcia Catholic University), tells us what he found of fascinating in Don Quixote de la Mancha. The Literature of the Golden Age, the picaresque, Cervantes and the modern rewritings of Don Quixote are his main fields of research.