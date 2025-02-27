Maximum tension at the doors of Antonio Canales’ house. The dancer, which lately has been news for his supposed problems with the owner of the house where he lives, has starred in an incident where he has incredible and wet with the hose to a team of And now Sonsoles.

As the same program had counted, I would have put end to your stay In El Álamo’s home where he had been wrapped in a dispute with his landlords, they accused him of ‘Inquiokupar’ the house.

The Canales movement has taken the owners of the house by surprise, who still try to understand the situation. “He leaves. He leaves her, leaves her. We have heard of a neighbor who has called us, who has seen how everything was collecting and a truck began to take his things, “said journalist Carlos García López, who has followed the case.

The same reporter went to the house of the Bailaor, which, hose in hand, He increed and watered the team led by the journalist while trying to talk to him. “Me You are touching my eggs“The dancer warned from inside the house while taking out the hose above the fence.

Given the rumors of his march, instead of going unnoticed, Canales wanted to record the moment in his social networks. He has shared images of the interior of the house and has taken the opportunity to respond to those who claimed that the property was in poor condition: “There are no rats of any kindI have my best careful house than her (her homemade). “