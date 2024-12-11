A month ago ‘Let’s see’ (Telecinco) put on the table the delicate situation that the dancer was going through, Antonio Canales. Thus, the morning news of the Mediaset network reported the complaint from the artist’s landlady who told the program that he owed her money for renting the property and requested his eviction. The matter was a breeding ground for discussion for several days until it was forgotten. Well, this Wednesday, a month later, Antonio Canales has once again been the protagonist of Joaquín Prat’s space, since on this occasion, the dancer denounced pressure from the landlady and stated that he even feared for his life.

Joaquin Prat picked up the baton of ‘The Critical View’, which had seen how Ana Terradillos had to stop a collaborator for how he addressed the President of the Government, and offered viewers the ‘menu’ of topics that were going to shape the four hours and a half of program.

Thus, the presenter stopped one by one at the main issues, until he stopped at the figure of Antonio Canaleswho once again became the protagonist of ‘let’s see‘.

[Ana Peleteiro se revuelve contra Joaquín Prat tras criticarla por su relato de violaciones y maltrato]









«Antonio Canales “He has a problem, you already know, with his landlady,” the presenter of the Telecinco program told the audience. «And, on social networks he says that he is limit because he is afraid, that he feels pressured and that he no longer owes a single euro to this woman, who according to him, is making his life impossible,” said Joaquín Prat, who gave way to a video summary with the complaint he had launched. the dancer

«Today I truly felt panic. “All the tinted cars behind me, guys like that…” he said. Antonio Canales in a video published on social networks that included ‘Let’s see’ and in which he also talked about the 4,000 euros that he allegedly owed to his landlady. “I don’t owe that woman a damn penny,” stated the dancer bluntly, who also stated that he felt “extorted». “They are wolves, they are bullies, they are terrible people,” said the artist, who left a shocking statement. «I fear for my life. “I’m panicking,” declared Antonio Canales.