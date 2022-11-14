The arrival of Antonio Briseño to Chivas was highly questioned. The Mexican soccer player was at the time one of the greatest promises in the country, however, his sports performance as a professional has been far from what he was as a youth. After an unsuccessful time in Portuguese football, the ‘Pollo’ received an opportunity in Verde Valle, which has not transcended anything.
The player has given much more to talk about due to his various off-court controversies, from the family to a possible bad relationship with several of his teammates. And his contribution on the field of play has been zero, because although he is a very passionate player, his quality is decadent, a fact that leads the club to want to give him a way out in this same winter market.
To the very bad fortune of Chivas, Briseño is a player who is not interested in the Mexican market, since he has a bad reputation and the Liga MX teams would have closed their doors to him. An example of this was when the team from Guadalajara tried to include Antonio in the negotiation for the young Víctor Guzmán, although Xolos immediately refused to even consider it.
Paunovic does not have him, the board does not want to cut his enormous salary any more, but everything indicates that the ‘Chicken’ will stay in Verde Valle until his contract ends.
