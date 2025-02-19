



It is one of the most international Spanish actorsand also of the best ambassadors of the Spain brand. Interpreter, Erotic icon and myththis is defined by the Film Academy. From here and there, on the two sides of the puddle, as an unquestionable figure of the Seventh art World Cup with a hundred films that prove a professional who has also sat in the director’s chair and has triumphed on Broadway.

Antonio Banderas (1960) will turn 65 in August as an authentic Hollywood gallant, where days ago he achieved a new mile Super Bowl.

Few races are as solid as that of the Malaga actor, which disembarks these days in Madrid with ‘Gypsy’the last musical he has launched from the theater he runs in Malaga, and who visits this Wednesday ‘El Hormiguero’, where he will be interviewed by Pablo Motos.

During his talk with the presenter of the Atresmedia Canal, the first Spanish to be nominated for the Golden Globes, the Tony and the Emmy, he will talk about his new musical – which is the fourth in his curriculum – and his new film , ‘Paddington: Adventure in the jungle’, which arrives at theaters on February 21.









The real name of the son of the policeman José Domínguez Prieto and the professor of the Ana Flag Galician Institute is José Antonio Domínguez Flag. He adopted the ‘S’ as a suggestion of Pedro Almodóvar, with whom he has already made eight films throughout extensive experience.

His perception of life changed by suffering a heart attack in 2017. This episode marked a turning pointas he commented several times, and led him to rethink his habits, especially in regard to his food and lifestyle in general for those who presume several honorary awards throughout his long experience: Donostia Award , National Film and Honor Prize of the Fantastic and Terror Film Festival of Sitges, to which the Platinum of Honor, the Honorary Golden Biznaga, the Gold Medal to Merit in the Fine Arts and several titles of Doctor Honoris Causa by Dickinson College, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Malaga.

“After a heart incident that I suffered, I have realized that success in life is to do what you want, do it how you want it and with the people with whom you want to do it,” he said in one of his recent interviews.

The secret of longevity

«As less red meat, more chicken and fish. But the ham is not lacking in my diet. I run because I like it, unleashes the endorphins and I’m going to work with great energy. I do yoga from time to time to be more agile, but nothing more. I believe that what keeps me in form is to have projects, ”he explained in a recent interview.

He settled abroad in the 90s, but In 2019 he returned to his native Malaga to open the Soho Theaterand it is that the actor never forgets his land. From the tables of his Malacitano theater he has brought to Spain the brightness of important Broadway musicals by Stephen Sondheim, such as Company, which he starred in our country. “The secret of longevity: good rest, zero stress, healthy and balanced eating and strength training,” said the famous Hollywood star.

All women in the life of flags

In the life of Antonio Banderas are Several women – The known at least – who have marked their career. The first, how could it be otherwise is Ana Galician Flaghis mother, who died at age 84 in 2017.

Then it is Ana Leza (1962), with whom he was married almost a decade and was key in his jump to Hollywood since he made a translator when he did not dominate English.

Both divorced in 1996, and at the time he met Melanie Griffith (1957). They fell in love when Two rolled a lot from Fernando Trueba, and shortly after they married in London. They were together 18 years. The Malaga welcomed the two children of the American, Alexander and Dakota Johnson, whom he also considers his family today. Shortly after, Antonio Banderas’ first and only daughter was born: Stella del Carmen (1996).

Today he shares his life with the Dutch Nicole Kimpel (1981), financial and real estate agent of large properties, with whom a couple has been residing on the Costa del Sol.