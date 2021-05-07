Antonio Banderas is once again in the eyes of the world; this time, for an act of social help. The renowned Spanish interpreter has invited 350 older adults who already have the COVID-19 vaccine to his Malaga theater, the Soho Theater.

The actor, hand in hand with the Harena Foundation, lent his space so that attendees can enjoy classic film themes by Sinfonía Pop del Soho, the establishment’s official orchestra, under the baton of musical director Arturo Díez Boscovich.

“I sincerely believe that art, in general, and film and music have therapeutic value, they heal,” he said. Flags from the stage minutes before starting the function. The actor, who was infected with coronavirus last year, spoke from his own experience, assuring that these factors also helped him in his recovery process.

The older adults who attended the concert are part of the Soledad 0-Vida 10 project of the Harena Foundation, a non-profit organization that during the pandemic has been in charge of helping the adults who need it most with household chores, through of its volunteers.

“The volunteers assure that, since they found out they were coming to the theater, in recent days the older adults did not talk to them about pain, ailments or sadness, only about how excited they were and about the clothes they were going to wear to see Flags ”, said the members of the Harena Foundation.

The concert was not only a music space, but a moment in which the attendees shared experiences. Some of them told the public about the difficult situation in which they find themselves during the pandemic due to loneliness and the difficulty of carrying out their chores due to their advanced age.

Once the testimonies were finished, the music began. During the concert, those present enjoyed soundtracks from films such as “Gone with the Wind”, “Aladdin”, “ET the Extraterrestrial”, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, “Star Wars”, among other film classics.

