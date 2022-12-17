the digital medium 20 minutes has rated Puss in Boots: The Last Wish as the most valued film in the saga Shrek. The film that opens in Peru this December 22 features the voice of the Spanish Antonio Banderas, who takes up his feline character 11 years after Puss in Boots and 18 after his debut in Shrek 2.

“I felt like I was visiting a very dear and intelligent friend that I hadn’t heard from for a few years. We both have the grayest of mustaches and are no longer the brash young actors we used to be. But now we are wiser and more introspective (I hope so!). Of course, this 2022 version of Puss in Boots has a lot,” Banderas said, noting that the essence of who Puss is remains unchanged.

“What I like most about playing the Cat is that, deep down, he has a strong sense of honor and loyalty , as well as a mischievous and funny side, which makes it attractive to audiences of all ages.” “What I also love about this character is that he is the hero and he has an accent. And the bad guys? They don’t have any. It’s a wonderful deconstruction.”

In addition, he reflects that he was amazed by the subtlety, the small expressions that the animators were able to capture from what he gave them in the recording sessions. “It was like a game of ping-pong that got more interesting each time we went through the process,” Banderas points out. “It’s the details of the actual acting on these characters captured by these animators that are incredible. It goes to another level, because they themselves are phenomenal actors.”

The director, Joel Crawford, for his part, has pointed out that “Antonio has lived with this character much longer than I have, so when we recorded, all we needed Januel Mercado (co-director) and I was to give Antonio enough context to know what the scene was. He records the voice and gets it, surprising us along the way. He has an amazing voice, rich and deep, and then he turns it up a notch. He finds the comedy in the change of tone. He feels so organic. When you see Puss in Boots on screen you can’t help but smile at the richness of his voice.”

Finally, he adds that This movie is designed to be a roller coaster! incredibly entertaining, full of comedy, drama and fear! It’s a great action-adventure comedy. It would be wonderful if audiences came away from this film feeling full of life!”

Criticism flatters her

“Best of all is the silky voice of Banderas,” has sentenced The hollywood Reporter, adding that the actor’s voice from Malaga is “worth every penny” of his salary. VarietyFor his part, he praises the way in which Puss in Boots: The Last Wish dodges the clichés of digital animation. “This is the way to go when the studio decides to reboot Shrek,” he says, also noting that the film is a visual improvement on Gato’s first solo adventure.