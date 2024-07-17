Madrid Spain.- Antonio Banderas’ house in Marbella, nicknamed “La Gaviota”, was demolished on Wednesday after being declared an illegal construction.

Built under a license from the government of former mayor Jesús Gil and belonging to Encarna Sánchez in its early years, the residence has been in the spotlight for years due to an urban planning controversy that finally ended with its demolition.

The Spanish magazine Lecturas reported that the building permit for the house was declared illegal in 2003 because it encroached on natural land.

In 2013, the actor managed to reach an agreement in which he gave up 1,243 square meters of land to avoid demolition, but in 2015 the agreement was suspended and the Supreme Court declared the house illegal.

Now, only the rubble remains of what was once the actor’s home, where he spent the 2020 lockdown with his partner, Nicole Kimpel.