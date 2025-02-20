02/19/2025



‘El Hormiguero‘He counted for the third installment of the week with a luxury guest. The most international Spanish actor sat this Wednesday, February 19 with Pablo Motosduring his visit «12+1», to present his new projects. A few months ago, Antonio Banderas advanced in the ‘show’ of purple ants the details of his new musical ‘Gypsy’, accompanied by actress Marta Ribera. The show, based on the memories of the iconic Striptease artist Gypsy Rose LeE, premiered last October at the Theater of the Soho Caixabank in Malaga.

After an incredibly successful debut, the work lands on the Madrid billboard. In addition, the actor is released a few days ‘Paddington. Adventure in the jungle ‘that arrives at theaters on February 21 and has even gotten into another restaurant.

“Since the heart was scared, I thought you were going to take your life much quieter, don’t you quarrel the doctor?” He wanted to know motorcycles at the list of projects that Banderas had to present. “He tells me what I tell myself, neither more nor less than ‘lives life’. What one cannot do is die in life, ”he replied.

The huge assembly of ‘gypsy’

The actor acknowledges that he is busy. The difference is that he now uses that time in activities and works he likes. «Before suffering the heart attack, maybe I was involved in things that did not need… from that moment, all those vanished. It was like putting some glasses actually. I think it is one of the best things that have happened to me in life. Sometimes, a slap comes very well to realize what has value, ”he said.









“The infarction gave you determination to remove all the interference and stay alone with what you like … which is to get into much more fat trouble than you were,” said the presenter about it. This is the case of ‘Gypsy’whose transfer to the capital has required 19 trailers. «I have a lot of scenographic device, although in reality, the work is based on a theatrical element that are the curtains. They always hide enigmas, surprises … There is a curtain that reacts to cold and heat to everything. The material we use reacts to everything, to the sound, to the public applause, at temperature … that maintains the work very alive. It is a very elegant scenario, but at the same time, quite complicated, ”the guest revealed.

To represent the musical, 30 actors, 18 musicians and 45 technicians are necessary, who as flags pointed out, “eat, have houses, cars and payrolls.” «But they work very well, they deserve them. I am delighted, ”he clarified instantly.

‘Gypsy’ It is a very special project for the director. However, he explained in ‘El Hormiguero’ that he does not earn money. I really work at loss. «What happens is that, having filled the theater in Malaga for four months and here we are doing very well, it gives me to pay the company. Now, I will not recover the initial investment, I will not amortize the show ».

In return, it satisfies the personal pleasure of doing everything as you think it should be. «If I wanted to make money, I would do it differently. For example, pre-running much more, instead of having 18 musicians. But no, here everything that sounds is touched live absolute. Everything is really, ”he continued commenting.

And it is that the actor conceives the theater, at this time, as “a refuge for truth.” «There are different truths in the theater depending on the ideology of the playwright or the director. However, there is also an objective truth, and it is that of a group of people who tell a story and that of another group that serve it. And we get excited, cry, laugh and reflect together ». That, with everything that is happening in the world, considers it “an extraordinary value.” “I notice that in times of crisis people go to the theater more, because they seek the truth,” he reflected.

The applauded reflection of flags on extremisms

The actor shared confidences and wise reflections throughout the interview. And for that reason, Motos was interested in his opinion about the victory of Donald Trump In the United States, something that does not end up understanding. «I think it is probably money. He is a man who does not squeeze with taxes, and I think everything goes around. But in addition, I think it corresponds to a pattern of things that are happening in the whole world, on one side and the other of politics. Both on the left and on the right, the thing has been polarized. It would make more sense to be centrist policies … however, it is not so.

«You do not understand the rise to Trump’s power, nor that Maduro remains in power after seeing that he has lost the elections. People are eating things that are happening that are incomprehensible, and this type of politicians we have worldwide is more afraid. In addition, you have to recognize it … you can be of one ideology or another, but this man has entered as an elephant in a glass store. It is very dangerous, ”he continued.

The Malaga revealed in this regard a talk he had with Richard Gere In the Goya gala on the subject, “he told me that he has entered the braking even of his own electoral program.”

“Every day you get up and this man said,” motorcycles apostilled. But for flags, “he is also going through the other side.”