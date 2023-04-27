It seems that the role of Galactusin the next movie Marvel on Fantastic Fourhas been offered to the Spanish actor Antonio Banderas. The star is certainly not an obvious choice, given her characteristics, but she certainly has the skills to excel in the interpretation of what is one of the greatest villains in the universe Marvel.

At the moment there is little official information regarding the upcoming film about Fantastic Fourwhich is definitely one of the most anticipated projects in the universe Marvel. For example, the presence of Adam Driver in the cast of the film has been confirmed, while apparently Mila Kunis And Mason Gooding they are competing for the same role.

Created by Jack Kirby And Stan Lee, Galactus first appeared in 1966 in the Fantastic Four. In the episode, this all-powerful entity comes to earth to feed on its life energy, as it has done with countless planets before. Starting from that storyline, in which the iconic was also introduced Silver Surfer, Galactus he has gained increasing importance in the Marvel universe, for which he represents a force necessary to maintain balance. If he gets the role, Antonio Banderas would give rise to a Galactus different from your traditional version. Indeed, in the film The Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer the entity is depicted as a huge purple cloud.