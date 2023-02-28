‘Company’, the play starring Antonio Banderas from Málaga, leads the nominations for the first edition of the Talía Awards, organized by the Spanish Academy of Performing Arts, which will be awarded on March 27, International Theater Day, at the Teatro Español in Madrid, in a gala hosted by the president of the Academy, Cayetana Guillén-Cuervo.

Adaptation of the homonymous work by Stephen Sondheim released in 1970, this musical delves into complicated human relationships and is presented as a kind of essay on love and heartbreak. Start point? Bobby, a golden bachelor, who has just turned years old and begins to wonder if it is better to live alone or in company and if there is a limited time to find happiness. Throughout the play, his encounters with three pairs of friends and three ex-lovers will make him reflect on these issues.

The production thus opts for the award for best musical theater actor (Banderas), for best musical theater actress, with two nominees (Anna Moliner and Marta Ribera), for best musical theater direction (Arturo Díez Boscovich) and for best theater show. musical, in charge of the production of the Soho Theater, responsibility of Antonio Banderas himself.

The number of nominations for ‘Company’ is followed by the musical ‘Singing in the Rain’ and the dance show ‘Pharsalia’, both with four. About ‘Singing in the Rain’, the story that tells how a silent film star must face the advent of talkies, little can be said that hasn’t already been said. Directed by Manu Guix and Joan María Segura, the adaptation is up for Best Musical Theater Director, Best Musical Theater Actor (Ricky Mata), Best Musical Theater Actress (Mireia Portas) and will be held alongside the aforementioned ‘Company’ and ‘Next to Normal’, the award for best musical theater show.

From ‘Pharsalia’, on the other hand, more should be told. Taking as a starting point the unfinished epic poem about the civil war between Julius Caesar and Pompey the Great, by Marco Anneo Lucano from Córdoba, Antonio Ruz elaborates this choreographic work that investigates the concept of war from an allegorical approach, putting the body at the service of everyday concepts such as conflict, crisis, resistance, tension or evasion. It is nominated for best dance show, best choreography (Antonio Ruz), best company show and best lighting (Olga García).

With three nominations we find plays such as ‘Los farsantes’ which is nominated for best theater show, best authorship (Pablo Remón) and best stage direction (Pablo Remón); ‘Tea Rooms’, nominated for Best Supporting Actress (Carolina Ruvio), Best Stage Direction (Laila Ripoll) and Best Theater Show; ‘Malvivir’, which is nominated for best company show (Ay Teatro), best original music (Yayo Cáceres) and best leading actress in theater (Aitana Sánchez-Gijón and Marta Poveda), and the dance show ‘El bosque’, who is a candidate for best male dance performer (Mario Bermúdez Gil), best female dance performer (Catherine Couri) and best choreography (Mario Bermúdez Gil).

In addition to Marta Poveda and Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Vicky Luengo, for ‘El golem’ and Blanca Portillo, for ‘Silence’, while Javier Gutiérrez, for ‘Los santos inocentes’; Carlos Hipólito, for ‘Oceanía’, and Carmelo Gómez for ‘The wars of our ancestors’ will compete for the Talía for best leading actor in theatre. In the case of musical theater, the list of nominees is completed by Tiago Barbosa, candidate for best musical theater actor for ‘Kinky Boots’, and Gaby Goldman, who is nominated for best musical theater direction for ‘Matilda’

honorific thalías



This first edition also has honorary awards, whose recipients are already known. The first prize of honor has been awarded to the actress Lola Herrera; the Emerging Talent Award went to the actress María Hervás and the dancer Sergio Bernal. The Award for social change and social inclusion for the presenter and journalist Bob Pop. The Audience Recognition Award went to the musical ‘The Lion King’ and, finally, the extraordinary award ‘Back to Life’ went to the hands of Antonio Resines.

The delivery ceremony will be directed by the academic Antonio Banderas and will be broadcast by RTVE’s La 2, according to the Academy chaired by Cayetana Guillén-Cuervo.