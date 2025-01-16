The actor Antonio Banderas has warned about the great number of hoaxes circulating on social networks about the fires in Los Angeles, which are devastating hundreds of homes and have already caused thirty deaths.

“We are living in times in which we do not know what is true and what is a lie”stated the man from Malaga during the annual gala of the Academy of Performing Arts at the Calderón Theater in Valladolid a few days ago.

Banderas, who has lived for dozens of years in the United States, where he returns repeatedly for work, has lamented that, regarding these brutal fires, “people speculate about anything. Since they have been radiation from new weapons launched by an enemy, that the names are not said, to the aliens, including everything else.”Banderas said angrily to the media.