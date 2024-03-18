Antonio Angelucci beats Matteo Renzi, the ranking of the richest parliamentarians

Anthony Angelucci he is the richest parliamentarian. The analysis of the tax returns presented by senators and deputies leaves no doubt. The primacy is not in questionin fact only his documentation was missing to be certain, given that in the absence of the communication on Angelucci's income from the previous year, the leader of Italia Viva Matteo was Renzi the richest of all. But now – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – things are definitely the case change, although the advantage is less great than previously thought. In the 2023 Angelucci he declared, in fact, 3,334,000 euros of income, beating by just over 117 thousand euros the former prime minister, who nevertheless remains at the top of the special ranking of senators more affluent.

There declaration of the publisher of Il Giornale, Libero and Il Tempo is so “generous” – continues Il Corriere – for the profits guaranteed by the group Tosinvestone of the dominus in the field of private healthcarewith particular regard to Lazio. Compared to 2022 there was, however, a retreat: in the previous statement Angelucci had stated that he was 4.581 million. For the first time, Silvio, who for many years was the richest parliamentarian, is missing Berlusconiin 2022 he had declared 17.698 million.