Antonio and Maria Carmen repeat one more year like the most common names in Spain, followed by Manuel and María, according to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) corresponding to 2020 and published this Wednesday, May 20. In the case of newly born, whose latest data correspond to 2019, Hugo and Lucia They also remain the most popular among the smallest in Spain.

In total, in Spain there are 655,030 men named Antonio, a name that leads a classification in whose first ten positions appear Manuel (573,480), José (564,478), Francisco (479,405), David (368,520), Juan (333,527), Javier (308,131) –which rises one place with respect to 2019–, José Antonio (306,188), Daniel (301,362) and José Luis (288,637). The 10 most frequent names for men concentrate 18% of men and the 100 most common, 59%

In the case of women, there are 647,877 Maria Carmen They are followed by 589,055 María, 375,835 Carmen, 271,616 Ana María, 262,571 Josefa, 260,302 María Pilar, 258,873 Isabel, 257,680 Laura – which is up one place compared to 2019 – 255,040 María Dolores and 248,131 María Teresa. The 10 most frequent female names group 14% of Spanish women and the 100 most common, 52%.

In any case, according to the INE, the so-called ‘classic’ names continue to decline and, as in 2019, in the male ‘top 10’ only David, Javier and Daniel increase their frequency, while in the female one it only increases Laura

By autonomous communities, the most common men’s names are Antonio in Andalusia, Aragon, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Madrid and the Murcia region; José Manuel in Asturias; Manuel in Cantabria, Extremadura and Galicia; David in Castilla y León and La Rioja; José in the Valencian Community; Francisco Javier in Navarra and Aitor in the Basque Country.

In the case of women, Mary is common in the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, the Valencian Community, Extremadura and the Murcia region; María Carmen in Andalusia, Asturias, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Galicia, Madrid, Navarra, the Basque Country and La Rioja; and María Pilar in Aragon.

As for the names included in simple and compound, in Spain there are 6.15 million women who are called María and 2.69 million men who are called José. Both names maintain their downward trend, the INE specifies. In addition, out of every 1,000 men who resided in Spain in 2020, 116 carried José in their name, 61 carried Antonio, 56 carried Juan and 55 carried Manuel, while of every 1,000 women who resided in Spain in 2020, 255 carried the name of María , 49 wore Carmen, 33 wore Ana and 27 wore Isabel.

Three out of four residents in Spain in 2020 had a unique and exclusive name, while about 11 million people shared the same name and surname with at least one other person. In addition, there are 10,746 people in Spain whose name matches their first surname; and 398 whose name and first two surnames are the same.

Precisely, regarding surnames, García is the most frequent with 1,462,696, followed by Rodríguez (930,659), González (927,819), Fernández (910,545), López (871,745), Martínez (833,665), Sánchez (818,322), Pérez (779,666), Gómez (492,977) and Martin (485,649).

Changes with the new century: shorter and series-inspired names



If only the names of those born in the 21st century are analyzed, the ranking changes, with the most frequent names being male of those born since 2000 Alejandro (114,781), Daniel (108,494), Pablo (100,659) -for the first time in Spain there are more than 100,000 men named Pablo who were born in the 21st century-, David (87,929) and Adrián (83,823), followed by Álvaro , Hugo, Javier, Sergio and Diego.

In the case of women, the ‘top 5’ is made up of Lucy (130,510), María (126,536), Paula (107,324), Alba (71,825) and Sara (71,597), followed by Laura, Marta, Carla, Claudia and Sofía.

This century the very short names continue to gain weight, the most common being three letters among women Ana, Eva, Noa, Mar and Ane; and among men, Pau, Leo, Pol, Jon and Jan in men. In this ‘top 10’ only two have more than six characters: Alejandro and Claudia.

As for the born from the year 2010, the names whose frequency has increased the most in 2020 compared to 2019 are Hugo, Martín and Lucas in males; Y Lucy, Sofía and Martina in women.

The INE confirms that there are no changes in the most common names by decade of birth. In the case of men, José is common among those born in 1920, 1930 and 1940; Antonio, in 1950 and 1960; David, in 1970 and 1980; Alejandro, in 1990 and 2000 and Hugo since 2010. The most common female names by decade of birth are María, in 1920 and 1930; María Carmen, in 1940, 1950, 1960 and 1970; Laura, in 1980; María in 1990 and 2000; and Lucia, since 2010.

Curiosities



The statistic also reflects the average age of names that have ‘aged’ as Aphrodisia in women (with 84.9 years on average) followed by Acracia (83.2), Fraternidad (82.5), Parmenia (81.9) and Exiquia (81.4); o Acindino in men (81.0 years old) followed by Frumencio (78.4), Vitores (77.5), Euquerio (76.3) and Adoración (75.8).

At the opposite extreme, the ‘younger’ names are Aurah in women and Nyan in men, both with a mean age of 0.8 years. Other ‘young’ names are Vaiana (1.7), Halley (2.1), Cataleya (2.3), Khloe (2.3) and Lexa (2.3) in women and Anuel (1.5), Liam Mateo (1.7), Liam Gael (2.2) and Dominic Andrei (2.2).

Among the ‘younger’ female names, there are many inspired by fiction series or movies such as Vaiana, Lexa, Cataleya, Arya, Daenerys and Khaleesi (the latter three, from the ‘Game of Thrones’ series), while men are inspired in singers (Anuel or Darell) and footballers (Isco or Keylor).

Among other curiosities, in Spain there were 430 men who were called Abundio and 148 women who were called Restituta in 2020. Famous people also have their replica and, for example, in Spain there were 618 women who were called Shakira in 2020 (most were born in Malaga), as well as Maradona, Serotina, Ataulfo, Masa, Telémaco, Publia, Potenia, Lady Di or Supermán.