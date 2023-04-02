Sunday, April 2, 2023, 11:24



| Updated 2:36 p.m.



Two weeks ago Ximo Puig announced a new investment risk for the region. In the largest amount of it to unclog the plug at the mouth of the Segura and, on the other hand, to continue the reform of ditches through Vega Renhace. Its director, Antonio Alonso, defends the plan from criticism from the opposition to the Botanical and appeals to its strategic nature and the importance of continuing after the elections.

–What balance do you make of these two years of Vega Renhace?

–For me it is very positive, but not in itself in the last one or two years. There are performances that started last year and are ending this year. And then there are performances that have to have continuity. That is, it is a strategic plan and you know when it starts, but not when it ends.

“Since the 1987 floods nothing had been done, and now we want almost everything to be done in two years”

–But would you say that today Vega Baja is more prepared if another DANA came like the one in 2019?

–Well, it is that the plan does not have to do exclusively with the floods, but rather it is due to the floods of 2019. It covers more than that. We are somewhat more prepared, but above all we have a master line. Because until now there was not even that.

–According to the PP, only 20% of the actions have been carried out. On the other hand, they say that 19 of the 28 performances have been completed. You will understand that these messages can cause confusion.

–Our data is objective, it is as simple as knowing how to make a rule of three. 19 of 28 are 70%. That is demonstrable data, with photos, with videos. In addition, these actions would not be necessary if they had started years ago and now it turns out that we want to do in two years what has not been done in decades. Since the 1987 floods almost nothing had been done and now we want almost everything to be done in two years. What is needed is to row everyone in the same direction. This enormous amount of investment from the Generalitat had never arrived. The rest is wanting to argue.

Is there interest in arguing?

– Here the 27 municipalities have been treated equally and there are mayors of all political colors. Some who saw the usefulness of the Renhace from the beginning and others who did not. Another thing is that there are some who benefit, but do not say it because they are not interested.

–And what does it tell you that the two largest municipalities, Orihuela and Torrevieja, are among those that are furthest behind with their works?

– We are never going to get involved in municipal proceedings. Renhace has already fulfilled his part. He gave them the money, which was what the Generalitat promised them. The same day and at the same time. Now it will have to be the municipalities that have not complied that will have to give explanations.

-In the case of Orihuela, for example, they attribute the delays to the Hydrographic Confederation.

–If I have to say something about the CHS, it is the good collaboration that there had never been. But, I repeat, the Generalitat has given them the money, they are the ones who have to manage and municipalities with a similar problem have resolved it.

-Another issue that worries the municipalities is the Transfer. President Puig filed an appeal.

–That indicates the determined commitment of the Consell for the Transfer. Another thing is that from the Renhace it is said that it is necessary to look for other sources of irrigation such as desalination or purification. We are betting and working so that there is no lack of water here and that water is forever. But at this time the transfer is essential.

–Most of the investments benefit agriculture, should the range be opened more?

–Sometimes they criticize us because we don’t do water infrastructures and, at the same time, they tell us to focus only on infrastructures. I think you have to be clear and specific. You have to prioritize and one of the main problems is the issue of flooding. The Vega Baja has to enter the least amount of water possible and leave as quickly as possible. The first thing to do is remove the mouth plug as advertised.

–Satisfied with 25 million?

–Today we have more than 50 million exclusively in Vega Renhace. And the money doesn’t stop coming in. I wish there were more. It is true that they are works that the city does not see because they are done in a month, in two, in three and they are covered. But it does not stop making them necessary.

Couldn’t that announcement have been made at another time, instead of so close to the regional and municipal elections?

I would have done it ten years ago. Now is late. I must also say that the processes in the Administration are very slow. In my case, I come from the business world, it has been my great disappointment. Just to be able to act at the mouth, for example, eight or nine administrations have to intervene.

–We have the headquarters of the presidency, separate regional budgets, do you think that this message of involvement is getting through?

I’d like to think so. I think we are still not aware of the importance of having that venue. It is a historical recognition to Orihuela and the region for the forgetfulness that has existed. Here it is rare the day that there are no senior officials of the Generalitat, also outside the electoral period.

Are you afraid that if the popular candidate Carlos Mazón wins the elections it will be the death of Renhace?

“You’ll have to ask him.” For my part, I thank the president for the trust he has placed, without being a person from his circle or from his party. But this work must continue. Not Antonio Alonso, the Vega Renhace. And so I hope it is.