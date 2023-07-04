Not even 12 hours ago, Dr. Antonio Alcaraz (Castril, Granada, 62 years old) was in the operating room transplanting a kidney and at the end of this interview he will return to the operating room to implant another. It doesn’t stop. “The operating room has something addictive and the transplant, more”, he justifies himself. The urologist, responsible for the kidney transplant program at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​has been performing these operations for three decades and has already completed more than 1,600 as the first surgeon. “Surely I am the surgeon who has transplanted the most organs” in Spain, he decides. He plays with an advantage: “There is one liver; kidneys, two, ”he jokes. And his hospital is the Spanish center that has performed the most kidney transplants: around 5,000.

There is something “magical” about these interventions, he repeats over and over again. So much so that as a resident he would sneak into the operating rooms to see them, whatever time it was, to see if they would let him lend a hand. “If you were lucky, you would wash yourself and if not, you would hang behind the surgeon, to see if you could see anything.” As a specialist, he participated in several hundred transplants until he took charge for the first time, in June 1990. He remembers it, he assures, “as if it were yesterday”: “He was a young boy, a transplant without great difficulty . my teacher helped me [el doctor Roberto Talbot-Wright] and I remember that, since he was so meticulous with my sutures, he told me: ‘Antoniño, this is about sewing, not embroidering. Wake up!”

More information

And woke up Alcaraz was the one who introduced robotic surgery in kidney transplantation at the Clínic and the first in the world to describe and perform a kidney removal due to a tumor through the vagina. Recently, he has also participated in the first uterus transplant in Spain, which culminated a few months ago with the birth of a baby. You never stop learning, he says. Not to suffer. Cold and distant behind closed doors, but close —and without a gown— with all his patients before and after the intervention, the doctor admits that children are always the most “special”, due to the complexity of the intervention and the vulnerability of the patients. More smalls.

A few minutes after washing again and putting on his operating room pajamas, the doctor assures that he has rope for a while. At 62, he still has many ideas and does not think about retiring, but he knows he is deadly: “The cemetery and the park are full of essentials,” he reflects. One day he will leave, he warns, but it won’t be today or tomorrow. The operating room is still his house.

Ask. Why is a transplant magical?

Answer. You are creating, from another person, a being that is a mixture. That person changes because he has part of another, he is capable of integrating part of another. And then there is the donation component: a person who is able to give part of his body so that someone else can be healed.

Q. He says the operating room is addictive. What do you feel when you enter it?

R. It is my natural environment. It gives me a lot of peace because I isolate myself from the world, everything stays outside and we concentrate on where we have to be. It is a tremendous responsibility, it has to go well. I believe that 90% of people have manual skills to be surgeons, but [la cuestión] It’s not there: I think surgery is more an exercise in intelligence, planning, being able to generate a strategy and then, of course, you don’t have to be clumsy. It is also controlling your emotions.

Q. Does it have to be like an iceberg?

R. Exactly. You have to be very cold. Last week we had a man with a tumor, with a thrombus inside the cava, and we performed the intervention by laparoscopy, but we probably did not tighten one of the tensors well and we had blood loss that ended with two liters in the aspirator. But you have to have enough nerve to know how to tighten that and not lose your temper.

Q. Can you ever lose your temper?

R. No. You can have a fit of bad mood because something is not right, but I try not to have it. You can’t make your moody attack make people nervous because you can make the team lose control. What you have to transmit to him is tranquility and that you control.

The donor is like God, nothing can happen to him”

Q. Have you ever taken off that kind of cold raincoat with a patient?

R. Yes, but it’s your turn before and after, never during. For example, children: going to operate on children is more impactful, when you see them so defenseless entering the operating room, I walk away, I don’t want to see any of that. Mark total distances.

Q. And doesn’t that dehumanize attention?

R. No, because in the preoperative visit, in general, I am told that I have a good transfer with the patient: I transmit a lot of calm, confidence… You try to be close. I never wear a robe because I think it creates a barrier.

Q. He said that children were special. Do they impose more?

R. Yes. A child is a very special responsibility: everything is full of life, there are 80 or 90 years ahead, it is a lot of life and above all, you have to be able to [hacer] May that life be of quality.

The surgeon Antonio Alcaraz, who participated in the first uterus transplant in Spain, in the courtyard of the Hospital Clínic in Barcelona. Kike Rincon

Q. Have you ever cried when leaving the operating room?

R. Of course I have cried. There are very few intraoperative deaths, but I have experienced some, and it is a feeling of total helplessness. For example, a 25-year-old girl with a kidney mass who ended up dying and well… well, you want to die too.

Q. And do you take patient stories home?

R. Yes. When I was younger, I was always thinking about the patients. Over time, you learn to leave them at the hospital. You are more cerebral, more analytical and less emotional, and that is good for the patient. Experience is also that: being able to leave emotion to be very objective in decision making. We all like to transplant, it is very difficult for us to say no to a transplant, but sometimes it can also be the wisest decision not to transplant. Technically, everything can be transplanted, but the fact that it can does not mean that it should be done, because transplantation also has its risks and mortality.

Q. By the way, you have been one of the architects of the uterus transplant. He said it was a difficult intervention. What is the level of complexity?

R. It is very high. It puts you on the edge. You have very small vessels and the uterus is not pregnant [sin embarazo] it’s basically poor vascularity, so you have to go find enough arteries to be able to sew them up safely. We performed the extraction robotically and there the anatomical knowledge of gynecologists is fundamental and, on the other hand, our knowledge of what is transplantable and what is not and how far we must go.

Q. And when they got it, what goes through your head?

R. We did it! There are probably three or four surgical milestones that I have considered especially important in my career. This, as a level of surgical complexity, was the maximum he had ever done. It’s like the day you finish the first marathon. It is a complete satisfaction. In addition, the uterus transplant has an emotional component that is also important when meeting the mother. So, when you’re done and you see that it turns red, and we do a Doppler [una prueba para ver si la sangre circula] and blood comes in and out, you say: This is the host! For me it was stepping on the Moon, you can’t be happier.

Technically, everything can be transplanted, but the fact that it can does not mean that it should be”

Q. Technically they have shown that it can be done. But is it worth taking that risk when it is not a vital organ?

R. I can have my opinion, but my opinion is worth very little. It is one in 47 million.

Q. What is your opinion?

R. I think that this is a societal decision. It has to be taken by people much more qualified than me in this regard. I have my own opinion: infertility is declared as a disease; [el útero] It’s not a vital organ and you can live without having children, but there are people who really care: there are many lives ruined by not having children. Infertility should not be trivialized and there are even women who commit suicide for not having children. If there is a woman who cannot have children because she was born without a uterus and she, knowing the risks of this surgery, wants to go ahead, I am nobody to tell her that she does not. Another different thing is at the societal level: whether the public health system should pay for this type of intervention. For me it’s worth it, but I admit that someone else thinks differently.

Q. Before I said that, although technically everything can be transplanted, you have to assess how far they can go. How far can they go?

R. I think we haven’t reached the limits yet. For example, in kidney transplantation, we should explore how to be able to avoid rejection; or we would have to see how we can use organs from genetically manipulated animals and have them accepted; We would also have to see if we are capable of generating artificial organs to implant. What does not seem acceptable to me is that we continue to have 4,000 patients on the waiting list, and that Spain, through the National Transplant Organization (ONT), works wonderfully and we are capable of transplanting many organs. But we still have 4,000 on the waiting list and it’s a bit sad.

Q. What are the red lines that you would not be willing to cross?

R. The ethical limits are very clear, and one is to do no harm. We, who make a lot of living donors, think about it a lot and the first thing is to look at the donor: the donor is like God, nothing can happen to him.

Antonio Alcaraz, head of Urology at the Hospital Clínic, poses in the corridor of his service, in the Barcelona health center. Kike Rincon

Q. The ONT has relaxed [gracias a la mayor disponibilidad de órganos y a la evidencia científica] the criteria for access to liver transplants for patients with alcoholic hepatitis: they no longer have to spend the six months of abstinence that were previously required. Are there limits on how the recipient is going to treat the organ they have received?

R. That is a key question and one of the things that causes us a bit of discomfort as doctors. No one should be blamed, but the patient has to value the treasure they carry because behind that treasure there is a donor of unlimited generosity and there is also a matter of organ economy: it is a limited good and distribution must be sought fair.

Q. As an expert in robotic surgery, what else can be done? Can there be a surgical robot to replace Dr. Alcaraz?

R. Robotics gives us precision. Can it be automated more? Definitely. In the manual sutures, no matter how well assisted they are with the robot, I am the one who moves the arm, but surely there will come a time when the robot will saturate you. But I still think that the surgeon must maintain control. What the robots do is make a regular surgeon good; to a good one, they make it very good; and a very good one, they make him live better and calmer.

Q. Is there anything you’d like to do that you haven’t already done in transplants?

R. I would love to transplant a liver or other organs. But hey, since that’s not realistic and my colleagues do it wonderfully, cobbler to your shoes. But there are other organs that could be transplantable, such as the bladder. I would like to transplant remotely, to a patient who is, for example, in Australia: to do remote surgery, to be assisting teams from another site and to be able to take control of the surgery.

Q. He is 62 years old. Does she see herself out of the operating room?

R. The operating room is somewhat addictive and the transplant even more so, probably because of that debatable magical aspect that I always find in it. Surgery is my life and it is really going to be very difficult to leave the operating rooms. I also have to say that when you’re used to playing in the Champions League, you can’t end up in the second division: you have to know how to end your professional career with dignity and playing the last game in the Champions League. But for now I look good physically and mentally, in a very creative phase and when I see my way of operating, I see it at its zenith.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Well-being in Facebook, Twitter and instagram.