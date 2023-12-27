In the last few hours, the social dispute between Belen Rodriguez and Belen Rodriguez has been making a lot of noise Antonino Spinalbese. The Argentine showgirl released some rather heavy statements on her social media page about her former partner, as well as the father of her daughter Luna Marì. These were Belen's words about it:

Distinguished Mr. Antonino, if there is one thing that has always distinguished me it is the fact that I have never hidden from anything, I have always done everything in the open, perhaps even too much, the Italians have known me for 15 years and they know, even taking judgments and prejudices from me without fear, I certainly won't start lying to you, do me a favor.

And, continuing, Belen Rodriguez then added:

The threats are very serious and need the careful supervision of a judge. Don't joke with mothers, because if you scare us, our children perceive everything. Now I'll put the phone on hold and leave peacefully for Argentina. I hope you have someone good to defend you, because I've lost my temper. Lies have short legs! Remember! See you in court. Enough is enough, too much importance, I did it because I no longer allow anyone to send me into the ground, now go back to your place.

After the outburst in which Belen Rodriguez let herself go, the reply from Antonino Spinalbese did not take long to arrive, responding to the words of his ex-partner in this way:

Unfortunately, I am forced once again to have to defend myself against unfounded accusations from others. I am a caring father and, of course, I love my daughter more than any other person. She is my reason for living. Being a father means loving a daughter unconditionally, staying silent and passively accepting all the decisions and whims of others. Accepting against my will to be put aside, constantly hearing insults and lies about me… but all of this is fine, because I am the father and I will always be willing to suffer, always and only for my daughter. Anyone who is a parent knows well how fundamental it is to be present, every day, in the life of a child. Being a parent does not mean making use of babysitters, drivers, service personnel and preferring all other relatives or new companions to the presence of the father.

Finally, concluding, the former gieffino he added: