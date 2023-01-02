Antonino Spinalbese would have left the GFVip to be with Luna Marì but the reality is another

Without any shadow of a doubt Antonino Spinalbese is one of the most popular and talked about competitors within the Big Brother VIP. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the gieffino would have abandoned the most spied on house in Italy to see his daughter Luna Marì. To reveal the truth were some photos of Belen Rodriguez. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Over the last few days Antonino Spinalbese has been forced to abandon the home of the Big Brother VIP. In light of its release, the web has raised numerous controversy considering it strange timing of this episode.

According to some viewers of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini, the former hairdresser temporarily abandoned the most spied on house in Italy to spend the New Year’s together with his daughter Luna Mari. Although the gieffino has shown several times to feel nostalgia for the distance from her daughter, this time the reality seems to be another.

Belen Rodriguez’s ex-boyfriend would have crossed the red door to undergo some medical check-ups. The authors of the Big Brother VIP. Over the last few days, the former hairdresser allegedly had some health problems due to which he underwent some blood analysis. Therefore, the exit from would have taken place to deepen the matter.

To prove that the gieffino did not spend New Year’s Eve with his daughter Luna Marì, there were some photo published by Belen Rodriguez on her Instagram profile. The Argentinian model spent the New Year in the city of Naples, in the villa in Marechiaro di Stefano. The images in question portray all of his family sitting at the table including little Luna Marì.