Who is Antonino Spinalbese's new and young girlfriend? Her last name is Rodriguez, that's who she is

Antonino Spinalbese he has finally found love in the arms of a new Rodriguez. The latter was in fact recently spotted and paparazzi together with a mysterious woman who immediately intrigued and surprised the web.

After the end of his love affair with Belen and some small flirtations in recent months, the well-known hairdresser finally seems to have found the peace he was looking for so much. The mysterious woman, however, has not distanced herself too much from the well-known showgirl with whom she shares a very important detail.

Below we find out together who it is but above all why the young girl is linked to Belen.

Antonino Spinalbese finds love again: his new girlfriend is a Rodriguez

The weekly Chi, who later revealed his identity, teased him around with his mysterious new girlfriend. Antonino's new love is called Ainhoa ​​Foti Rodriguezwe are talking about a very young tattoo artist originally from Genoa who is 25 years old.

Over the last few days, the two have been photographed together during a walk arm in arm outside a club. They subsequently headed towards Antonino's house, thus confirming the rumors that have emerged in recent weeks.

What immediately caught the fans' eyes was the young girl's surname. She the latter in fact, has the same as that of Belen but they appear to have no kinship in common. A funny detail that made the people who have been following Antonino with great affection for some time smile and who have been waiting for a new love for him for more than a year.

Ainhoa ​​works within the famous studio Sir Edward Tattoo, also frequented by many entertainment personalities and influencers. Belen Rodriguez herself was also a customer of the shop in the past but there was never any type of friendship between them.

For now there has been no denial nor any confirmation regarding Antonino's new relationship despite the photos speaking for themselves.