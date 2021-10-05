Antonino Spinalbese complained, like everyone, about the blackout that occurred on social media last night. Belen Rodriguez’s partner, in particular, vented by stating that, just when he began to publish some content where he was talking to his followers, everything stopped working.

The blackout which in the past few hours has hit i social network has prompted many celebrities from the world of entertainment to make fun of what happened. By a twist of fate, this block came at a very special time for Antonino Spinalbese, the companion of Belen Rodriguez and father of Luna Marì, the little girl born on July 12th.

After leaving her job as a hair stylist, in fact, Antonino Spinalbese is also starting to work on social and, at the request of his followers, who would like to know him more deeply, he is giving up the usual artistic photos to start talking in the stories of Instagram telling each other more.

Just when he decided to make this choice, social media stopped working: it will be a sign of destiny for Antonino?

Antonino Spinalbese: the outburst on Instagram

Antonino Spinalbese these days he is in Naples for some work commitments and took advantage of the opportunity to tell what he is doing to his followers of Instagram. Just when he was documenting the day, social media stopped working:

“Yesterday I start talking, I make stories, I communicate, because I know you like this thing here and everything stops: Instagram, WhatsApp … Maybe it is fate that I should not speak? “.

Antonino Spinalbese, therefore, has joked on his new way of using social media and proposed to go back to the past, given that social networks stopped just when he started making his voice heard:

“I would go back to take my photos, the droplet of the water, the leaf…”.

The new life from influencer of the companion of Belen Rodriguez, therefore, it seems to have immediately found some obstacles: how will Antonino Spinalbese’s adventure on social media end?