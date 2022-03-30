Antonino Spinalbese confesses the illness that struck him and the dark period he had to face after the loss of his father

Antonino Spinalbese breaks the silence about what he has been facing in recent months and the serious illness that has unexpectedly hit him. These are really difficult days for Belen Rodriguez’s ex-boyfriend who has so far tried to stay away from rumors and gossip about her.

Despite this, however, it is he who wants to tell the worst moment of his life with a long Instagram video. An open-hearted confession that Antonino he wanted to share with all the people who have always shown him a great affection.

A long letter that Belen’s ex wanted to enclose in a video that moved hundreds of people and which, to show a more fragile and unexpected side of Spinalbese.

The latter after the end of his love affair with Rodriguez, from which the beautiful is given Luna Marìhe decided to step aside and only now, he revealed why.

Antonino Spinalbese breaks the silence: “I have an autoimmune disease”

Before discovering his serious illness, Antonino had started to feel badly since lose more than 13 pounds thus ending up in the hospital. The diagnosis and discovery of the disease came only 10 days after her hospitalization.

Antonino over the last few years has had to deal with the pain of death of his father Rosary which really marked him deeply. The latter in the long video Instagram states: “I still had to crash into a car, crack 2 ribs, get terrible news from a doctor and lose one of my dearest things. “

“The stress makes me lose weight, I start to weaken, then I crack 2 ribs after a fall due to this weakness. My mind is clouded, so much so that I lose my reactivity and don’t let me notice an abandoned tire on the highway. My car is torn, I’m under the drips. It’s a slight trauma, but the surprises weren’t over ” Antonino ends.