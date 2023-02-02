Without any shadow of a doubt, Antonino Spinalbese is one of the most loved and talked about competitors of the Big Brother Vip. Over the last few hours, the famous gieffino has become the protagonist of a sensational gaffe. While he was chatting with some of the tenants of the most spied on house in Italy, the former hairdresser nominated Belen in place of Giaele. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Antonino Spinalbese leaves everyone speechless al Big Brother VIP. Following the bet aired on January 30, 2023, the former hairstylist committed a small mistake which certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed at all Italian viewers.

L’episode it occurred right after the live broadcast. It all started from the moment the gieffino, in the company of Edoardo Tavassi and Andrea Maestrelli, said he wanted to get to know Giaele De Donà better and her husband Bradford Beck. Too bad, in trying to pronounce the name of Jaelthe former hairdresser named by mistake Belen Rodríguezhis ex-girlfriend:

Brad when you do these dinners we want to be more your friends than Belen.

As soon as he realized the sensational mistake, the gieffino covered his own mouth With the hands. In sight of this, Edward Tavassi asked him what happened and that was it reply of the person concerned:

Nothing, I was wrong, I was wrong. He came out to me.

Antonino Spinalbese: the love story with Belen Rodriguez

Antonino Spinalbese lived a short time love story with Belen Rodriguez from whom a beautiful little girl was born, Luna Mari. Inside the most spied on house in Italy, the gieffino admitted that he suffered a lot from the lack of his daughter. Instead, with regards to the report with the Argentinian model, the former hairdresser did little to talk about the matter. However, it seems that the two have decided to remain on good terms for the sake of the little girl.