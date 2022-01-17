Over the last few hours, a news about it has arrived Antonino Spinalbese that has left the whole world of the web speechless. For weeks now, an alleged crisis has been rumored on the web between the Milanese hairstylist and Belen Rodriguez but he himself always does not resign. In fact, it appears that the hairdresser performs a daily gesture to win back the Argentine model.

For weeks now on the web we have been talking about Belen Rodriguez and Antonino Spinalbese who no longer show themselves together on social. According to some indiscretions that become more and more insistent, the relationship between the two would have come to an end. However, it seems that the hairdresser does not want to accept the separation. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Antonino Spinalbese ended up in the crosshairs again rumors. This time to make the Milanese stylist of a protagonist gossip it was some chatter that brought out one of his daily gestures towards the argentinian model.

After the young man left his job in Milan to move to Spice, it seems that now he himself wants to win back the heart and the confidence of the showgirl. How? Writing them messages every day having as an “excuse” to ask for his daughter.

Antonino Spinalbese and Belen Rodriguez: the crisis

Following the birth of their Luna Marì, the relationship between Belen Rodriguez and the hairstylist went into crisis. Although it has been a long time since it broke out scandal, the interested parties did not express themselves on the matter, neither of them confirmation And denial.

However, it would have been the Argentine model herself who ditched the well-known hairdresser even if we are not aware of the royals reasons. An alleged has also emerged recently on social media betrayal on the part of the young man but it is nothing certain. Antonino will be able to win back his heart? We just have to find out!