Over the last few hours, the social dispute between Belen Rodriguez and Belen Rodriguez has been making a lot of noise Antonino Spinalbese. The Argentine showgirl released some rather heavy statements on her social media page about her former partner, as well as the father of her daughter Luna Marì. A social outburst written by the former gieffino but deleted shortly after its publication recently emerged. Let's find out together what her words were.

In these last hours Deianira Marzano has released some statements about Antonino Spinalbese that are making the rounds on the web. This is what the gossip expert revealed on her social page:

There is a post with insinuations that he made in October and which he then removed a few minutes later. For me, someone who makes these insinuations already speaks for himself. So now he shouldn't say that he has always been silent, because he spoke here, even if he deleted everything shortly after.

Antonino Spinalbese and the post deleted immediately after publication

These were the words of the former competitor of Big Brother VIP:

Sometimes I wonder how it is possible to base every moment of life on you. I believe I am profoundly wrong in “missing” many moments with people dear to me, but which I always justify by bringing you up as if you were a burden. My truth is that I felt totally inadequate to carry out, in my opinion, “the most difficult task” I had ever had before. I know well that love is the only thing that transcends time and space, we love people who are no longer alive, this makes me understand how the power of love can travel anywhere and in every existing space. I listened to your every little look and I will always be happy, whatever it is.

It's still:

I am ready to make my ego, my role, my existence suffer, knowing that you are calm and if this ever has to change, I will make compromises related to anything: reputation, image, work and health. I imagine every little beautiful and also and above all ugly moment that you will have to face in your very long life, trying not to make anything wrong today, that one day could ever make you ashamed that making a mistake is always the simplest and easiest thing to do.

To then conclude: