This is the story of Antonino, a dog of about 2 years without one eye which has been abandoned to its fate. Fortunately, good-hearted volunteers have taken charge of his affair and are now trying in every way to get him out of the kennel where he is. Here, life is even more difficult for him than for others. Because of this Antonino looks for a house: do you want to help us spread the appeal?

Antonino is located in Abruzzo. He was sent to live in a kennel, despite his health conditions: he is fine, but he no longer sees us in one eye. And life in the kennel is just not suitable for a puppy like him.

According to what veterinarians estimate, it should be about a couple of years old, not more. It is small in size and weighs 18 kilos. Those who have met him speak of a sociable and adorable dog, in need of a place to call home.

The volunteers who have taken his story to heart ask anyone to spread the story of this young boy who does not see in one eye, but who will know how to give a lot of love to those who adopt him.

Antonino is a little shy, but sociable with everyone and also loves being in the company of other dogs. He is good to everyone, he just seeks a second chance at life.

How to adopt Antonino, the 2-year-old dog without one eye

as previously mentioned, Antonino is located in Abruzzo, but it can also be adopted by other regions of Northern Italy.

Adoption is free and the 2-year-old puppy has the registration certificate in order.

If you want more information to adopt the dog from the kennel, you can call the telephone number 371 486 8102 or fill in the online cognitive questionnaire. And if you can’t take care of Antonino but want to help him, share the call for his adoption!

