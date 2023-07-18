Livigno – Nino LaGumina “he’s playing it.” He words of the Sampdoria director Nicola Legrottaglie, who in the interview with 19th century he specified, speaking of the market and of the Sampdoria that is being born; «Then there are those who perhaps come from particular vintages and who have room for valorisation. Like La Gumina, we are evaluating it, I don’t know if there is better around». The striker comes from a B championship in chiaroscuro, 3 goals in 28 appearances (20 as owner) in Benevento, relegated to Serie C.

«Words that please… – says the forward – in a footballer’s career those so-so seasons can happen, for many reasons. It is also essential to reset and experience each retreat as a new beginning. And be ready, without losing faith. The only way to redeem yourself is through work, commitment and obviously results in the field.

She is playing it in the eyes of Pirlo in this retreat in Livigno…

“I’m here on purpose. Summer is a season of preparation for the championship and obviously for the transfer market. We’ll see what happens.”

The first impact with Pirlo?

“He’s a gambler, as they say. For the forwards, his play is a good thing ».

Does it remind you of any coaches you’ve had before?

«As module no. As a style of play Andreazzoli in Empoli. He too always made us start from the bottom up to get to finalize through the game, ball on the ground, patterns to memorize ».

You arrived at Sampdoria in January 2020, replacing Caprari. You have never been able to impose yourself. Do you have a why?

«When I arrived, I joined a group with many already established players. In attack in particular there were Quagliarella and Gabbiadini, champions. I had made a few appearances, I wasn’t able to express my qualities to the fullest, even though I worked hard. Let’s say I “played around”».

La Gumina during a workout

Problems of acclimatization?

«No one, I felt great in Genoa, I feel great at Sampdoria. Once again on Sunday at the end of the match some fans I’ve known for a long time came to greet me, with whom we have mutual friends».

You were paid 5.5 million. Could the weight of this investment have affected?

«The same thing happened to me in Empoli too, I was one of the most expensive investments in the club’s history (9 million at Palermo). We footballers have to get used to comparing these numbers, both positive and negative».

He had played those two games as a starter with Ranieri, two victories with Verona and Crotone, then he had gone off the radar again. It could have been the turning point for her at Sampdoria. Have you ever wondered what happened?

“No. Every coach makes his own choices, has his own ideas. Sometimes ideas even change. Maybe there are also those who don’t want you and then instead he understands that you can be useful to the team. Football is unpredictable from this point of view. I respect everyone.”

Between Ternana, Palermo, Empoli, Como and Benevento you have 122 appearances in Serie B. A category you know very well.

«Paradoxically, Serie A is easier. In B there is less quality, but in terms of racing and physical confrontation it is also more demanding. So many “dirty” matches, when Sampdoria arrives, I think most of the opponents will tend to withdraw, to play a game of waiting and fighting. Sometimes to unlock them if you can’t do it with the game you also need long balls and armfuls in the area. Or a free kick or a last minute penalty. In the last few seasons there are many famous teams in B, I think it is much more difficult than a few years ago to win direct promotion. And in the playoffs, at the end of the season, the values ​​often change. It depends on how you get there.”

You are somewhat targeted by critics.

“There is. With young people then sometimes you tend to be a little more severe, even if now I’m twenty-seven and I’m passing between the “old”. Even more so in this Sampdoria, where there are so many young players. What if they ask me for advice? I’m the one asking them. When I was a boy I always liked it when someone gave me some. I think there is something to learn from everyone. If they ask me for some details, some suggestions, I’m available».

You have a contract until 2027. So far 16 appearances and one goal with Sampdoria. This must be the good year…

“I hope so and I’m doing everything to make it happen. I’ve been here for three and a half years and I still haven’t been able to confirm myself. I still have four ahead of me. I have to get a move on.”