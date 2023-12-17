As per tradition, last Friday Ferrari hosted around forty Italian and foreign journalists in Maranello, to close the recently concluded F1 season at the table and for a plate of tortellini, exchanging good wishes for the upcoming holidays.

Between one course and another, the words of the team principal took center stage, in this case Fred Vasseur at his first average point at the end of the season since he started wearing the red Cavallino uniform in January 2023.

The resulting considerations and predictions (very prudent): all told in detail in Carlo Platella's report which you read here. But with an important separate page.

At the start of the meeting, as soon as we sat down at the table, the head of F1 Ferrari communications, Roberto Boccafogli, remembered Alberto Antonini, who tragically passed away on Thursday evening, after four months of one of those illnesses about which people talk, almost always verbally low, who do not forgive.

Alberto was remembered like this, simply: two words of pain, a few moments of silence, a group applause to close the emotional moment. Like a smile that Alberto himself would have wanted to remember his passing.

Antonini and Ferrari; Alberto and Formula 1; Alberto and the journalists, a global team of which he has been part of the paddock since the mid-90s. Long before taking on the role of spokesperson for the Reds, which he managed throughout the Arrivabene era, between 2015 and all of 2018.

A long story. Full of names and victories and defeats, points and words, emotions and exultation and disappointments that Alberto always recounted with his prudent detachment, often permeated with humour, with comments and criticisms that he spared no one. Not even to “mother” Ferrari. On the contrary…

La Rossa on social media – you've all seen it – was attacked for not having officially remembered Antonini but it must be said that in this way the Maranello team made a noble gesture, not a discourtesy: it highlighted Antonini's role as a journalist and not as “their” man, putting his role at Ferrari in the background. A nice step back I would say because once Alberto returned to writing he no longer had any hesitations or ties of subservience to the Rossa. And for this we must give credit to Antonini and his great professionalism.

Among other things, it should be remembered that Alberto and Roberto were closely linked: Antonini was hired in 1990 at Autosprint where he began working with Boccafogli under the historic direction of Carlo Cavicchi. Then when Roberto became director of Autosprint, between 2005 and 2007, Antonini became the spearhead of that magazine. As it was then for FormulaPassion, once again together with Boccafogli: the two became linked, separated, they got along a little yes and a little no for more than 30 years.

It's nice that Ferrari remembered him like this, as one of our colleagues and not as a former employee. I think Antonini would have liked it.