Antonio García Miqueo, the emblematic 'Antoñico, the Lotero', died this Thursday at the age of 76 at the Manolo Hotel, in the Mediterráneo Urbanization, where he had resided for years. Antoñico was born in the Santa Lucía neighborhood in 1947 and earned the appreciation of the people of Cartagena by selling lottery tickets in the downtown streets, where he was one of the city's ambassadors for tourists.

He began working at the age of ten in a company that decorated ceramic pieces, glassware and tableware, was part of the staff of a bicycle workshop and delivered milk around El Molinete. He also worked as a shoemaker and propagandist, and spent time working in France. Finally, his charisma made him a prominent salesman for ONCE and the national lottery for the administration of Paco Leal, in Glorieta.

His day as a lottery player began at four in the morning at the fish market and continued on Calle Mayor in Cartagena, where he was very popular. In his more than 25 years as a lottery he distributed one great prize, and four in the ONCE draws.

Warm farewell



He was passionate about the city and its customs, such as Holy Week. For decades he accompanied the Piedad Marraja, the Cristo del Socorro and the Nazarene del Encuentro. In recent years he dedicated his free time to helping care for the sick at the Hospital de la Caridad and also to selling Christmas lottery tickets to pay for the works on the Patrona basilica and the health center in the Cuatro Santos neighborhood.

Since the news of his death became known, many people from Cartagena showed their condolences to family and friends on social networks. The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, the mayor of the municipality, Noelia Arroyo, and the spokespersons for the municipal groups joined in this warm farewell to one of the most unique and beloved characters in Cartagena.