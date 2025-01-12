The municipality of Begíjar, in Jaén, has lost one of its best-known neighbors. It is about Antoniaa woman who in 2019 starred on Canal Sur in one of the moments that has gone most viral on social networks and television, and who died this past Friday, January 10, at 81 yearsas reported Jaen Newspaper.

At the beginning of the month of February 2019 took place in that municipality of Jaén strong thunderstorm which startled his neighbors. The event affected the town by causing numerous damages to appliances and even the internet connection remained cut off for 24 hours.

About the lightning strike Canal Sur spoke with some of its neighbors, among them, Antonia. His peculiar description of what happened earned him the affection of social networks and soon his statements transcended the local area to become known throughout Spain.

“A glow and goes boom! I say: ‘Oh, the war is here“Antonia expressed naturally to the Canal Sur cameras.

After Antonia’s death, the Begíjar City Council has highlighted her humanity and kindness. “It was a endearing person and was nice with everyone. We regret her death because she was very loved here,” said the mayor of the town, Diego Soriano, in statements to Jaen Newspaper.

This Saturday morning, Antonia’s friends and family were able to say their last goodbye at the church of Santiago Apóstol of the municipality.