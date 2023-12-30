Home page World

Moritz Bletzinger

Antonia will probably never lead a normal life again. The 17-year-old was probably infected with a terrible disease at a Christmas market.

Buckinghamshire – She was at a Christmas market, now she is dependent on dialysis and has already had to undergo several operations. Part of her intestines were even removed.

Antonia (17) in intensive care after visiting the Christmas market

“Antonia has been fighting for her life in intensive care for weeks, she has experienced an absolute nightmare that has broken our family,” her sister shares in one Gofundme campaign with which she collects money for Antonia's support.

Teenagrin suffers from the rare hemolytic uremic syndrome (STEC-HUS), a kidney dysfunction. The disease is caused by Shiga toxin-producing Ecoli bacteria, explains the RKI, among others. These bacteria can hide in meat and cheese. Antonia probably picked it up from eating at the Christmas market.

Kidneys haven't been working properly since visiting the Christmas market: “She's lucky she's still alive”

“She’s lucky that she’s still alive,” says Antonia’s older sister. Her kidneys are still not working properly and the family expects that Antonia will never be able to lead a normal life again. Until she became ill, Antonia had been singing, dancing and had the desire to become an actress.

Despite everything, she didn't lose her courage. Her sister shares: “Even though she was going through the toughest time in her life, she always just cared about others and tried to make everyone laugh.” A photo released by the family shows that the 17-year-old herself is in She kept her smile on her sick bed.

“She showed amazing determination and strength”: Antonia’s sister is proud of how the 17-year-old is fighting her way back to life. © Private

However, there is also positive news: Antonia's health is improving. After two weeks in the intensive care unit, she was allowed on the first Christmas Day even home. However, I had to go back to the hospital the next day due to kidney failure.

Fundraising campaign for Antonia exceeds expectations

Another small ray of hope is the fundraising campaign, which has exceeded all expectations. The goal of 5,000 pounds (around 5,700 euros) was exceeded in the first 24 hours. And by December 30th, over 10,000 pounds (around 11,500 euros) had already been raised. (moe)

