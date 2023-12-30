Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

First she strolled through the Christmas market, now she is in the intensive care unit. Antonia has already had to undergo several operations.

Buckinghamshire – cry for help from England. 17-year-old Antonia's kidneys suddenly failed. After visiting a Christmas market, she suddenly needs dialysis. And she has had to undergo multiple operations: even part of her intestines was removed.

Girl (17) sick after visiting the Christmas market: “Antonia has been fighting for her life for weeks”

“Antonia has been fighting for her life in the intensive care unit for weeks, she has experienced an absolute nightmare that has broken our family,” her sister wrote to one Gofundme campaign. She collects money to support Antonia.

But what happened? Antonia suffered from the rare hemolytic uremic syndrome (STEC-HUS). This is a kidney dysfunction that is accompanied by bloody diarrhea. The disease is caused by Shiga toxin-producing Ecoli bacteria, such as the RKI explained. The bacteria can hide in cheese and meat; Antonia probably got them from food at the Christmas market.

Kidneys are probably failing because of food from the Christmas market: “She’s lucky she’s still alive”

“She’s lucky she’s still alive,” says Antonia’s older sister. She is the youngest person ever to be admitted to the intensive care unit where she is currently lying. Her kidneys are still not functioning and the family assumes that Antonia will never lead a normal life again.

Until then, Antonia sang, danced and wanted to become an actress. Apparently she hasn't lost her courage. Her sister writes: “Even though she was going through the hardest time in her life, she always just cared about others and tried to make everyone laugh.” The family posted a photo that shows: The 17-year-old did too didn't lose her smile in the hospital bed.

“She showed amazing determination and strength”: Antonia’s sister is proud of how the 17-year-old is fighting her way back to life. © Private

And at least: Antonia's health is making progress. After two weeks in the intensive care unit, she was even allowed to go home on Christmas Day, but had to go back to the clinic the next day because of kidney failure.

Fundraising campaign for Antonia was a complete success: the family collected over 10,000 euros

It should also be a small consolation that the fundraising campaign exceeded all expectations. The family had hoped for 5,000 pounds (around 5,700 euros), but it was cracked in less than 24 hours. And by December 30th, over 10,000 (around 11,500 euros) had already been raised. (moe)