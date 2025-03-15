Five years ago the Sars-COV2 convulsed the world. He hit our lives, our health, our economy; He changed the way of relating and evidenced the fragilities of our welfare state. It was the first great pandemic of the 21st century, which left seven million deaths in … Everyone, 120,000 of them in Spain. He marked us on fire forever. Five years after the world emergency, the Epidemiologist Antoni Trilla, one of the six members of the Sages Committee who advised the Government during the pandemic and expert also of the head of the Generalitat, reflects in an interview granted to ABC on how the health crisis was answered.

“You were one of the six experts to which the Pedro Sánchez government listened to during the pandemic.” Was the scientific committee a ‘ATZZO’ committee or did the government really take it into account to make decisions?

“Yes we heard.” However, the decisions, we cannot forget it, the political leaders take them. They have a much wider range of information than we have the epidemiologists. We see reality from a scientific prism, but decisions are much more complex than science can contribute. His arguments exceed science.

“I say it because during the pandemic it was said that the government made some decisions shielding in the experts and then the experts denied that their opinion was taken into account …

– As you know there were two committees in which the Government was supported when making decisions: a technical committee, of the Coordination Center for Health and Emergencies, led by epidemiologist Fernando Simón, and another advisor scientist, composed of independent specialists from different fields. It is possible that when the Government referred to the fact that he had consulted the experts and did not consult us, he probably did the technical committee, and vice versa. I do not know.

—Cataluña announced the same March 2020 that it had an “effective firewall” to stop the infection chain: the hydroxychloroquine, an antipaludic that finally, after months of investigation, was totally ineffective. Was that announcement irresponsible?

—The knowledge that was at that time about the usefulness of the hydroxycloroquine was not too solid. It was popularized in Marseille by the French infectologist Didier Raoult as a possible treatment against the virus. This peculiar doctor began to administer some patients in a poorly designed study that we now know that data was falsified. I remember that the newspaper ‘Le Monde’ published a tribune signed by representatives of numerous scientific societies in which they denounced the absence of supervision and consequences for what they described as the greatest known wild therapeutic essay. Numerous patients were the guinea pigs of this drug in the hands of the French scientist. The result of this study was published in April and it was the drop that filled the glass of patience. However, the essay directed from Catalonia by Dr. Oriol Mitjà was done well and served to rule out this drug. At that time there was, for example, evidence, through multicentric solvent studies coordinated by British scientists that corticosteroids did save lives in the most serious cases.

– What was done in your opinion and what could be improved in case of a new world pandemic?

–The ‘rearview tests’ are very easy. There are things that were done well, of course, such as establishing leadership from the Ministry of Health, although there were clashes between autonomous communities and government when taking measures. Another thing that was done well was to go to one with Europe in the purchase and distribution of vaccines. At that time, Europe made Europe and that was very good. He distributed homogeneous criteria throughout all countries, based on risk prioritization criteria, without taking into account any other conditions. From the local point of view, one of the things that was done well is the first vaccination campaign. We had vaccines quickly thanks to science. The vaccines took us out of the well. And people vaccinated. There was a very good response from citizens.

“But something would be wrong …”

—Obviously there are improvable things that can be done differently if we are surprised by a new pandemic, which will most likely happen. It would be fine, for example, that a regulatory framework was established that determined to what extent the Judiciary can question decisions based on public health. These decisions should always be prioritized in world emergency moments. At that time I was not regulated.

“There was also and, that will not deny it, uncoordination between the Government and the Generalitat when accounting for deaths …

—It’s clear that information and notification systems in an emergency situation such as the one we live should be the same. The Ministry of Health accounted for deaths following more restrictive criteria and the Generalitat of Catalonia also counted compatible clinical paintings, not only clinically confirmed cases. That led to a difference in figures between the two administrations and obviously gave a feeling of uncoordination. It would have been better, but it is trying to work better. Answering your question I can tell you that you have to do better and that they are working to make it so.

“What other lessons did we learn from pandemia?”

—Now, for example, seen experience perhaps we would pose a more selective confinement, identifying and better risk groups, those most vulnerable and those who must protect more. It would not be so massive or so ‘all locked at home’. Decisions on population confinement are very difficult because many criteria must be taken into account, not only epidemiological ones. Many balances must be done. The economic impact of confinement is still dragging it. I have always said that closures should be done with surgical precision because they have consequences at all levels, they have an impact on the economy, but also on the mental health of citizens. Decisions should be made from medical, but also social point of view.

“Will another pandemic have?” And if there is, will it catch us just as unsuspecting?

“That there will be another pandemic is safe.” The problem is that we don’t know when or what kind will it be. What we must seek is a sufficient preparation so that we can react better. Have a technology or a hand vaccine model that allows us to give a quick response, for example.

“Do we have her right now?” In other words, the pandemic uncovered the fragilities of an undeading system for years. Has more invested in health in recent years? Has health resources increased in case another pandemic?

– In some centers infrastructure have been extended but answering their question …, if what you want to know is if we have the capacity to deal with extraordinary needs such as pandemic, the answer is no, but we can have it. That is, now, unlike then, we know how to transform things. It makes no sense that we oversize infrastructure if we can not maintain them and we do not have enough personnel to attend them. I will give an example: if two motor skills collide in the urban area of ​​Barcelona, ​​we can attend about twenty injured in the hospital, but if there is a train accident with 400 wounded we will not be able to ensure the answer regretting it a lot. We cannot oversize our system to that point because it would not be sustainable.

“There were no fans or individual protective equipment (EPI) and the feeling of improvisation was constant.” Did hospitals covered by the administration felt?

“It was never seen.” We were surprised by all. Also to the system. In Catalonia, what was indicated to the hospitals was: «Espabílense. Work the best they can. Decisions were decentralized at the foot of the track. The message was “you have to try to endure the care pressure.” You had free way to make decisions as long as, at the end of the pandemic, you will justify the accounts. It did well.

“Have we forgotten very fast?”

-Yeah. I believe that people want to forget what hurts it but we must not forget what we all live. You have to remember it and always prepare. We cannot repeat the past. Nor can we predict the future, but what we can do is try to influence it, both individually and collectively.

“Is the fact that the vaccination rate has fallen so much?”

—The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 has not reached good results this season. To deny it would be to hide reality. As soon as the 38% coverage of the entire population at risk recommended by this vaccine has been reached, when the figure to be reached is 75%. To reverse this downward trend, we will need more investment and more practical, original and flexible communication and information strategies, which promote and facilitate vaccination, especially among those most vulnerable groups.

—The Sars-Cov-2 continues among us, coexists with other old acquaintances of the house, and there is no forecast that it disappears. Are we protected enough?

–He years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are in an uncertain transition phase. The disease is not yet seasonal, or endemic. The Sars-Cov-2 virus remains a mobile and difficult goal, which is a few steps ahead of us. The clinical characteristics of the disease have changed, in the midst of an immune panorama very different from the one we had in 2020. However, there are new treatments and vaccines in clinical research that, if they demonstrate their safety and effectiveness, will help reinforce prevention and control strategies. It is also necessary to modernize and reinforce epidemiological surveillance systems (population, wastewater, genetic sequencing of the virus, artificial intelligence systems). Vaccinating today is the best protection against disease and also a way to reduce the risk of persistent covid. That the Sars-Cov-2 disappears from the face of the Earth is very unlikely. Nor is we likely to return to a scenario like the one lived in 2020.