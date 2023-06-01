Antoni Miralda (Terrassa, Barcelona, ​​1942) says that he never wanted to be a photographer. Other worries occupied his chores. However, he always wanted to look further. Observe what the eye cannot see using a camera and go beyond the obvious with the sole and modest desire to broaden your perception of reality. So that, from the beginning of his career, the author was accumulating the snapshots that he was leaving behind, in boxes and folders forgotten among the rest of the documents that make up his vast archive. Unpublished images that reflect the powerful and rich imaginary that feeds the entire work of this artist described as the most versatile, ingenious and genius of the Spanish avant-garde of the last four decades.

‘Paris’, 1963 ANTONI MIRALDA ‘New York’, c. 1977 ANTONI MIRALDA ‘Philadelphia’, 1977 ANTONI MIRALDA ‘Kansas City’, 1980 ANTONI MIRALDA ‘Bronx’, 1977 ANTONI MIRALDA ‘Bronx’, 1983 ANTONI MIRALDA ‘Coney Island’, 1979 ANTONI MIRALDA ‘Miami’, 1982 ANTONI MIRALDA ‘Kansas City’, c. 1981 ANTONI MIRALDA ‘Basel’, 1969 ANTONI MIRALDA

It was Ignasi Duarte, artist, filmmaker, curator and collaborator of Miralda, who, by chance, in 2021 came across the collection of more than 7,500 black and white negatives, and the occasional vintage copy. From this collection come the 116 photographs, taken from 1961 to 1991, which make up Cowboy’s Dream, an exhibition that is presented as one of the most compelling proposals within the programming of the new edition of PHotoSpain. The exhibition immerses the viewer in a stimulating round trip between Europe and the United States, conceived, for the most part, in the form of a frieze (and also accompanied by videos). A journey where, as happens in dreams, unexpected paths are cleared. They are images that “reveal the fragmentary nature of our perception and make it possible for us, by uniting some impressions with others, to create an insane account of our exploits, which some unsuspecting person, as is customary, will judge implausible,” writes Duarte. in the post accompanying the sample.

Miralda’s photographs do not leave the viewer indifferent. One after the other, or sequenced by means of two strips, without any type of framing and on a blue background, they trap the visitor; they exude the vibrant energy of an instant made up of an infinity of elements. They are the result of a direct look that does not submit to any servitude, capable of discovering what others are not capable of seeing. An intuitive look that is carried away by the distinctive mastery of the author’s composition that cuts the frames without hesitation and skilfully plays with the different layers offered by the street scenery to sprinkle his crowded compositions. Thus, the faces of its protagonists disappear just at the moment they decide to put on their hats, or behind the police cordon that delimits a space, while it is able to subtly reveal that moment of silence that sneaks into the conversation between two young people next to them. a TV.

‘Basel’, 1969 ANTONI MIRALDA

His love for photography was instilled in him by his father, who was fond of the landscape genre. The author recounts that since his first trip with a camera, a study trip that took him to different parts of Spain in 1961, he discarded the compositions that “came out naturally to him, considering them obvious”. He understood that the world seen through the camera “took another dimension”. Photography then became an intimate exercise. “It was a way of educating the eye, or having the eye educate me”, but it was also his modus vivendi once based in Paris, where he worked as a photographer for the magazine elle. A task that caused him a certain disenchantment and led him to definitively discard the idea of ​​being a photographer.

During those first years of his artistic career he will shape Soldats Soldés (1965-1973), a series that is presented within a space called Nightmare’s Chapelle (Chapel of Nightmares) and which documents the public interventions carried out by Miralda using white plastic soldiers. A pacifist plea, or personal exorcism that contributed to making the author known on the international scene, and where the figure of the little soldier is repeated to the point of, in a certain way, deactivating its original meaning. It is shown next to a selection of the drawings, Castillejos notebook (1965) made by the artist in the camp where he did his military service. “He represents a fundamental record to understand the origin of the themes-or obsessions- that will define his work in the years to come”, warns Duarte.

‘Coney Island’, 1979 ANTONI MIRALDA

In 1971, he moved to the United States where he initially dedicated himself to traveling through Texas and the Midwest before settling in New York. “I didn’t know that I could dedicate my career to photography”, acknowledges the artist. “I was not aware that this world was possible, nor that my photos could have value. I didn’t know who Robert Frank was, despite being his neighbor in New York! There he will consolidate a work centered on space, participation, food and large objects, a theme that will be expressed in the photographs he takes at the time. “I have always been fascinated by the most, the excessive; the crowds, the absurdity of the accumulation, the disguise, the monuments”, acknowledges Miralda, who currently lives between Miami and Barcelona. “Photographs like the one of the hot dog They explain my work very well. We see the gesture of exchanging a hot dog –this hot dog– gesture -, coupled with an exchange of money, hunger, I imagine. I want to say that it is perfectly a piece of mine, in addition to being a photograph made by me”.

So, Cowboy’s Dream It is presented as a flow of images that make up the author’s story, and unintentionally, also, the story of a time. A flow of revelations, encounters, and reveries where ritual, processions and pilgrimages, markets and parking lots are present. “The empty spaces, or not empty; public places where people sleep, cry, etc.”, as described by the author himself. “Some images may be strange, even sordid, but isn’t normal life more sordid, putting on a Jean and drink beer in the bar on the corner?

‘Cowboy’s Dream‘. Anthony Miralda. Goya Room. Circle of Fine Arts. Madrid. Until September 17.

‘Miralda. Cowboy’s Dream‘. Editions La Bahía / La Fábrica. 181 pages. 38 euro.

