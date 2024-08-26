“If I made a mistake, I’m sorry, but it was the result of the darkness and the stress of a very, very complicated concert, different from all the others. I would burst into tears because it’s right this way, I’m so sorry.” Antonello Venditti, live on Facebook, expresses himself in this way after the controversy for having insulted a girl with disabilities during the concert on Sunday 25 August in the moat of the Swabian Castle of Barletta.

Insults to a spectator during the concert

In some videos shared on social networks, the Roman singer mocked and insulted one of the concert’s spectators because noises were coming from her direction. Venditti, on stage, imitated her gestures and words and then said: “There are no special kids, education is one thing….”.

The apologies

At the end of the concert, the singer apologized, learning that the girl, named Cinzia, has a disability and had no intention of disturbing the singer-songwriter during the show he was attending with his family. “After the concert – Venditti explained on Facebook – I immediately made amends, the parents got my passes”.

“I’m not a monster, I made a mistake because in the dark I didn’t notice this girl. I thought it was a political protest which I am used to so I responded in a very violent way.“, the singer explained. “I’m shocked, because in addition to the political attacks that come at me from all sides, there are also attacks that I don’t deserve. Everyone knows how much I love special kids.”