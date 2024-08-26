Antonello Venditti insults disabled concert spectator

Antonello Venditti in the storm for having insulted a disabled spectator during his concert at Castello Svevo in Barletta, in Puglia.

The Roman singer-songwriter was performing when, during an interlude in the musical performance, he complained about the noise coming from the audience, in particular from a woman in a wheelchair who, due to her disability, was showing involuntary reflexes.

Annoyed, the interpreter, who probably couldn’t see who was sitting in the audience because of the bright lights, started to imitate the lady’s verses and then insulted her: “You fucking b**ch, come here if you have the courage.”

Venditti was then joined by an insider who probably wanted to warn him about the woman’s health conditions. But the singer-songwriter ended up making things worse by saying amid boos from the audience: “I understand that he is a special boy but he must learn manners. There are no special boys, manners are a thing”.

The Roman singer-songwriter later apologized for the incident, stating that he had already spoken to the woman’s family to offer his apologies.

In a video posted on his profile Facebook, in fact, Venditti declared: “If I made a mistake, excuse me but it was the result of the darkness and stress of a very very complicated concert and different from all the others. I would burst into tears because it’s right this way, I’m so sorry”.

“After the concert I immediately made amends, the parents got my passes. I’m not a monster, I made a mistake because in the dark I didn’t notice this girl. I thought it was a political protest that I’m used to so I responded very violently.”

The singer then concluded: “I’m shocked, because in addition to the political attacks that come at me from all sides, there are also attacks that I don’t deserve. Everyone knows how much I love special kids.”