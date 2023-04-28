The CEO viale della Liberazione’s corporate spoke on the sidelines of an event at Bocconi University: “The two matches against Milan will be truly exciting: I expect a party and jubilation for the city. Even the fourth place in the championship is important, however”

Fundamental for the prestige of the club, but also for the budget. Speaking at the “Calcio,money vs ideas” event at Bocconi University, Alessandro Antonello, Inter’s corporate CEO, spoke about the double Champions League derby, the race for fourth place in the league and the impact that these results will also have on the company accounts. “Results like the semi-final of the Champions League, unplanned at the start of the season, help a lot from a financial sustainability point of view, even if for us the important thing is to reach fourth place. In the last three years we’ve been in the fifth final (that of the Coppa Italia on 24 May, ed) and this means that the project and strategy defined at the time have also borne fruit. Now the epilogue of the season becomes very interesting with a final of the Coppa Italia, the run-up to fourth place and a semi-final of the Champions League to be played which will certainly help the financial aspect of the club as well as exalt the fans”. See also Robinho, 9 years for rape: Cassation confirms the sentence to the former Milan

MILAN PARTY — Antonello wasn’t Inter manager in 2002-03, the season of the first Euro-derby in the Champions League semifinals, but his heart was already beating for the Nerazzurri colours: “After 20 years for the two Milan teams to return to play for a semifinal Champions League means a lot: it means that the movement of Italian football, with 5 teams competing in the three cups, is healthy. Against Milan, two truly exciting challenges await us: it will be a celebration and jubilation for the city and we will see who will make the step crucial towards Istanbul. What will happen if we don’t finish in the top four in the league? It’s a premature question because today we still have many important games to play between now and the end of the season and we have to stay focused on those.”

STADIUM — Final on San Siro: “There’s no news. The proceeding is still open and we’ll have to give an answer to the Municipality who sent us a letter. We’ll agree on the answer together with Milan. We’re going ahead on this path because we, like Inter, believe that it’s still “It’s the main project we’ve worked on consistently over the last four years. If Milan pull out, they’ll have to tell Milan. It’s not up to us.” See also OFFICIAL: The 2023 U-20 World Cup will be played in Argentina

April 27, 2023 (change April 27, 2023 | 22:30)

