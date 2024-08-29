by VALERIO BARRETTA

Antonelli and Colapinto, what a wait

Monza is a place of history, but this year it offers a window into the future. Tomorrow morning FP1 will host Andrea Kimi’s race weekend debut Antonelli on the Mercedes, while Franco Colapinto will begin his adventure as a regular driver with Williams (he had already driven in the free practice sessions at Silverstone).

Although the Argentine will be leading the race (at least until the end of the year), the eyes of the paddock are mainly on the Bolognese driver, and not only because it is his home race. While waiting for the 18-year-old to be officially promoted to Formula 1 for 2025, the first free practice session will be an excellent test of Antonelli’s ability to handle the pressure and workload of a top team right now.

Antonelli’s W15, meanwhile, is in the paddock. The Bolognese has chosen the #12 already used in the preparatory series for the start of his adventure.

Colapinto’s Smiles

Colapinto, who will instead use the #43, arrived in the paddock this morning fresh from his promotion to Logan’s detriment Sargeantsidelined by Williams after the serious accident at Zandvoort: “I’m super excited for my first Grand Prix, it’s a special moment in my career.“, commented the Argentine. “I’m in a fantastic team, it’s great to debut in Williams, which has such a great history in F1. I can’t wait to be in the car“.