First in the Italian and German F4 championship, winner in the Formula Regional Middle East and champion in the FRECA. This is Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s palmares in the last two seasons, to which must also be added the successes obtained during the FIA Motorsport Games held in France in 2022 and in the only participation, which is also the debut, in the Italian GT.

A roadmap that pushed Prema and Mercedes, given that the Italian is part of the Academy of the Star brand, to make the big leap directly towards Formula 2, without passing through Formula 3, an intermediate solution that allows entry in the championship circuit that accompanies the top flight. A leap which, in addition to representing a certificate of esteem for his talent, has attracted attention, starting from the first post-season tests which took place in recent days in Abu Dhabi, home to the last act of the season .

The only point of contact with the previous adventures in Formula 4 and FRECA is the relationship with PREMA, which will also accompany him in this new path in Formula 2, a team that over the years has demonstrated that it has what it takes to compete and conquer titles in the cadet series. Clearly, although some of the personnel on the track will change with the change in category, certain relationships and certain ways of working represent a starting point on which to continue building.

Photo by: Formula Regional European Championship Andrea Kimi Antonelli

An aspect that Antonelli himself also spoke about, explaining how the relationship created with the Vicenza team represents an important element in tackling this adventure: “Moving from Formula Regional to Formula 2 is a big leap, because I will skip Formula 3 anyway. So I find myself driving a much more powerful car, but also heavier at the same time. But I am happy to have the opportunity to continue with PREMA because in recent years I have developed a good relationship with the whole team, so I am very happy to be able to continue with them next season too. But it will be a big leap, which is why in the tests I will try to learn as much as possible and in such a way as to arrive as ready as possible for the first race.”

During the post-season tests the Italian only had the opportunity to test the car he raced with until last week in Abu Dhabi, while the new generation single-seater will only make its debut in next year’s pre-season tests . Although there are clear differences between the two cars on an aerodynamic level, while the engine part will remain unchanged, it is still a first contact with what awaits him in the future.

“Even if next year the car will be different, it is very important to do these tests, especially to get the first sensations with this car, which is heavy anyway. So, it’s important and gaining confidence will be a good basis for next year.”

Photo by: Prema Powerteam Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Racing

One of the aspects mentioned by Antonelli concerns the weight difference between the two cars driven during this season. The current generation Formula 2 single-seater actually weighed 788 kg in the first events of the year, while that of the FRECA stopped at 688 kg: a measurement in which the weight of the driver is also included. An important difference in terms of mass, which the Italian immediately felt once he got into the car, even if there are two elements that impressed him the most, namely power and braking, where the leap compared to the previous category is concretely felt.

“The first sensations in Formula 2 were positive. The car has more power and more downforce, but it is also heavier. Even on a physical level it is more tiring, but the penalties were good, I felt good. There are still some points I need to work on, especially braking. But I’m feeling good, I’m having fun, which is very important. But, yes, the first sensations are good.”

“The differences I noticed most were braking, power and aerodynamics. The machine itself is a little heavier, as it is also bigger anyway. But the two factors that impressed me the most were braking and acceleration. Braking because on this car we have carbon brakes, so the braking power is greater, which is still a good feeling. And then also the power, because this car has a lot of horsepower and, therefore, on certain occasions you also have to do a bit of throttle management”, said the Prema driver on the sidelines of his first official test aboard a Formula 2.

Photo by: Prema Powerteam Andrea Kimi Antonelli on his first outing in the F2 tests in Abu Dhabi

Suffice it to say that a Formula 3 car, at least on paper the middle series to follow coming from FRECA, develops around 380 hp, while a Formula 2 single-seater develops 620. Apart from small differences, the engine performance of the current Formula 2 should also remain unchanged on the generation that will debut next year.

Another aspect is that of the tyres. Coming from FRECA, where there is only one specification, Antonelli will also have to get used to different compounds to use during the race weekend. The tests represent a good opportunity to get a first taste of the differences between the various compounds, so much so that on the morning of the second day he tried the fastest lap with both the medium and soft tyres, in order to begin to understand their behaviour. The work on the two compounds then clearly extended to long runs as well.

“For the first time I tried two different compounds. It was nice because I could still understand the difference between the two compounds, especially in terms of the difference in grip and therefore also in his lap performance. It was a good experience, but I certainly still need to better understand the difference between the two compounds, but these tests certainly represent an opportunity to learn even more, in order to have a little more knowledge for when I get to the first weekend. of competition. But it was still interesting to try two different compounds, something I had never done before,” said the Prema representative.

Photo by: Prema Powerteam Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Racing

After the conclusion of the tests, a period of break from the slopes awaits him in which, however, behind the scenes he will continue work on physical and simulator preparation: “I will certainly do a lot of physical training during the winter season because I must say that I am struggling a bit.” Now. So I will definitely do a lot of training to strengthen myself to drive the car without problems. Then I will also do a lot of the simulator together with the team, because it is good training, especially to improve in those points where I struggle most. Even if I don’t drive the actual car, you can drive so that you are as ready as possible when you get back to the car.”

Finally, Antonelli spoke about expectations ahead of the new season, so he clearly didn’t want to immediately set a goal. Expectations for him are understandably high, as demonstrated by his direct jump from FRECA to Formula 2 and his rich list of successes, but the team, the driver and Mercedes, which has been following his progress for years, preach calm. “I don’t have very high expectations for next season because I am aware that the championship is very difficult, the opponents are very strong. Every weekend I will try to learn as much as possible, then we will see how I go during the season. But obviously I want to do well and therefore I will give my best effort as always,” added Antonelli.