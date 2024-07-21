What a show from Bologna

Victory in the Sprint Race a week ago at Silverstone, repeat in Hungary 8 days later in the ‘real’ Feature Race at the end of a dramatic race that rewarded a sumptuous performance: Andrea Kimi Antonelli can celebrate a Sunday as a lion at the Hungaroring in a race characterized by two Safety Cars. The second was fundamental for Antonelli to switch to the option tyres, the soft ones, and quickly recover to the lead of the race, maintained for a long time after the first restart after the Safety Car made necessary by the error of Paul Aron who touched Zane Maloney in Turn 2. Subsequently, the safety car was called back on track after a mistake two thirds of the way through the race by the other Hitech driver, Amaury Cordeel. As leader of the race Antonelli was a hammer and he was able to do so thanks to a super overtaking in full Complex on Zane Maloney on the fourth lap.

In the press conference Andrea Kimi Antonelli wanted to underline that it is an important victory from a psychological point of view, which must not lead to flights of fancy on the hypothetical chase for the title. Furthermore, the Bolognese underlined that in view of 2025 there is nothing official and that he is focused on the F2 championship. “Title? Let’s see, there are still many races to go. We will try to have the best weekends possible – Antonelli said at the press conference – I don’t want to think about next year, because nothing is official. I don’t know anything to be honest. I don’t know if I would be ready for F1 honestlyI’m still making some mistakes, I’m learning. It’s good to have Bearman as a teammate though, I can learn a lot from him having skipped F3. It would be nice to be in F1 next year because there’s so much euphoria in Italy. Getting two wins in F2 is good from a psychological point of view, after a difficult start to the season. Since Silverstone I feel much lighter. The pressure is easing race after race. This weekend my mind was clearer. I drove more naturally, without thinking about the result. This win is a big relief. The car has definitely improved. On this track there are no straights to cool the tyres, which are always stressed. It was a slow track, we’ll see on a high-speed track like Spa if we’ve actually made some progress. The car is behaving better though, compared to yesterday we corrected the balance and it worked. Plus I had flat-spotted the tyres in Turn 1″.

Antonelli did not hide the fact that he was lucky with the second Safety Car: “The goal was to have the best race possible and it turned into a victory. Luckily the strategy worked, but I still think our pace was very good. We were lucky with the SC, but you take every opportunity. The overtaking on Maloney? In the chicane I was very strong, I had already tried it yesterday. He didn’t expect it. It was the turning point for my race, because we were on the same strategy”.