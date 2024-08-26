First time with the big ones

Yesterday it was Toto Wolff himself to make the Italian’s debut official Andrea Kimi Antonelli at the wheel of a Formula 1 car in an official session: the newly 18-year-old driver competing for the Prema team in F2 will in fact sit in the cockpit of the W15 next Friday in Monza to compete in the FP1 of the Italian GP.

The return of the tricolour

Together with the official press release from the Brackley team, the following also arrived: first words from Antonelli himselfwhich will bring the Italian tricolor back to a weekend session for the first time since the 2022 Americas GP, when Antonio Giovinazzi completed his last FP1 session at the wheel of the Haas.

At home, what an emotion

“Taking part in my first FP1 will be really special. – declared Antonelli, who will be alongside seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for the occasion‘borrowing’ the car usually driven by George Russell – I am really excited to be able to drive the W15 and share the track with so many amazing drivers. I can’t wait. Making my debut in front of my home crowd is incredible. I am looking forward to learning a lot, but also to helping the team work this weekend”concluded the Bolognese.