Other awards for Antonelli

The 2023 season couldn't have ended in a better way Andrea Kimi Antonelli, once again the protagonist of a year to remember. The young driver from Bologna has in fact added to his already rich trophy cabinet other trophies won on his first attempt in two categories, namely the Formula Regional Middle East and the European Regional Formula. A double success that earned the 17-year-old recognition from Autosprint and Pirelli. The first included Antonelli among the award winners Golden Helmetswhile the Milanese company awarded the talent of the Mercedes Junior Team the Golden Wheelthe same reserved for the drivers who achieved pole position in Formula 1.

The first laps in F2

Highly prestigious trophies that underline the importance not only of the results on the track, but also of the future that awaits Antonelli in 2024. The promising young Italian In fact, he will make his debut in Formula 2 at the wheel of the Prema teamwithout thus passing through another cadet category of the Circus like Formula 3. The Bolognese, during the ceremony held in Rome, had the opportunity to comment on his first experience behind the wheel of the new single-seater, tested in post-season testing in Abu Dhabi: “I must say that they were three very positive days – he has declared – I really liked the car and I was able to learn a lot, especially about tire management and how to exploit the aerodynamic load in the best possible way. I had a lot of fun and, as I said before, it was a good three days. There is still a lot to learn because I have just started with the new car anyway, but I will use this winter break to reflect and try to arrive as prepared as possible for the start of the season“.

The main objectives

Sessions in which Antonelli had recorded interesting times, even if the driver born in 2006 realized the very high level of F2, even more so in 2024 which will see the debut of new single-seaters inspired by the technical characteristics of a Formula 1: “I honestly don't have high expectations because I am aware that the level is very high and the category is very difficult – He admitted – I'm also aware of the difficulties I may face during the season, therefore I will try to learn as much as possible and above all to have funand then we'll see during the season.”

The awards

In conclusion, Antonelli wanted to comment on the awards received, in particular the Ruotino d'Oro awarded to him by Pirelli: “Surely I am very proud to have the opportunity to receive this award – he added – and for this I thank all my family and sponsors, because without them none of this would be possible.”