Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s climb towards the Motorsport elite continues. During the last weekend, the Italian added another trophy to his showcase, by winning the inaugural edition of the Formula Regional Middle East, a championship made up of 15 races out of 5 consecutive appointments which has its roots in Asian F3.

Antonelli, who has long been in the Mercedes orbit as part of their program dedicated to young drivers, took the title during another exciting weekend in the last round at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Although the 16-year-old did not win any races in the final weekend of the season, the three wins he achieved between Kuwait and Dubai, as well as numerous podium finishes, proved to be enough to secure the championship title with one race to spare. A weekend which, among other things, hadn’t started very well, with two zeros remedied in race-1 and race-2 due to some mistakes and two penalties: to tell the truth, in the first round at Yas Marina he finished in the lead on finish line, but a Safety Car in the final minutes and a penalty remedied for a contact with rival Barnard had dropped him to fifteenth place.

Similar dynamics that also put him out of action in race-2, this time due to an accident with the Hitech of Sebastian Montoya, a young protege of the Red Bull programme. Despite the second zero of the weekend and the efforts of the main contender, capable of recovering from the back of the grid up to a good ninth place, this still proved to be enough to close the championship discussion.

The last race held greater satisfaction, with a second place behind Nikita Bedrin. Net of a last weekend between lights and shadows, for Antonelli it is a title won above all on consistency, moreover as a rookie, which adds another trophy to a showcase that already sees successes in karting and in the Formula 4 championship, both Italian what a German. A starter for an important season, the first in the Formula Regional championship in which he will take part with Prema.