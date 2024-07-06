Here is the first success

The debut of Andrea Kimi Antonelli in Formula 2 he had not fully met the expectations of several fans, almost ‘disappointed’ by the performances not up to par from the 17 year old from Bologna of Prema in the first seasonal tests, but today he silenced everyone with his first victory in the Sprint Race at Silverstone. Starting from pole position due to the inversion of the first ten positions on the grid, the Mercedes Junior Team driver dominated the entire race despite a red flag, the numerous entrances of the Safety Car due to some incidents that occurred during the 21 laps and, above all, the absolutely adverse and extreme weather conditions.

A key milestone

A success of fundamental importance for the Bolognese, as he had the opportunity to underline in the post-race press conference a few minutes after the great emotion experienced on the podium: “This victory was needed after a less than ideal start to the season. – he has declared – today the conditions were very difficult, but we managed everything correctly. Today there were a lot of restarts, and each time I tried something different to surprise my opponents. Since the Red Bull Ring we have made a leap forward, and above all the race pace seems good. I have to say that I don’t always manage pressure well, and this year I felt a lot of it.. Sometimes I don’t perform as well as I could, but I try my best to manage it. This victory takes a weight off my shoulders.. At the beginning of the season we struggled and I tried to work on myself. Skipping F3 was a big step for me. In the last two rounds I made some mistakes even though the car was improving, but This victory will help me. From now until the end of the season we will try to collect as many points as possible. Personally, my goal is to do a good job. We do not have high expectations – he added – we always try to win and get the best possible result, but I think the team is in a good moment now, because we are progressing quite well. We are finding the right path and I think not only last year, but also today, we have demonstrated that the work we are doing is bearing fruit. For the rest of the season the goal is to try to get the best results and the most points possible every weekend. For my part I will try to do the best job possible and then we will see”.

The differences with F1

Even at the end of this victory there was no shortage of discussion about Antonelli’s future in Formula 1, with the #2 of Prema wanting to thank the people closest to him for helping him manage the pressure, which as he underlined he has felt a lot of especially this year: “F1 is definitely a different car. – has explained – It gives you a lot of confidence because it has a lot of aerodynamic load. But on an F1 everything happens so quickly that on an F2 everything seems slower.. With the team, we are in a good moment. The media attention has been difficult to handle this year, because it has come so suddenly. Between my family and my team, however, I have had great support. They have been a great help.”

The words of Toto Wolff

Antonelli in Formula 1. A hypothesis that has always seen the young talent close to Mercedes, with the team principal Toto Wolff who, at the microphones of Sky Sports F1commented on all his joy for his pupil’s first victory: “It’s an important victory because he was also unlucky with the car and there were small mistakes – commented – but he is 17 years old, and these difficult days have been important to understand and to conquer a dominant victory like today’s, and we are very happy. The important thing is to continue on this path. I am sure that It’s a big step to enter F1, but I’m sure he can do it, and we hope for a great career in F1. What I like is that he controlled the whole race, he went one second faster than the 2nd or 3rd and two seconds faster than the 5th or 6th. He had everything under control.”