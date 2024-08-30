Weekend at home

The first day as a ‘real’ F1 driver ended with a bitter taste in the mouth for Andrea Kimi Antonelli. The Italian, who is expected to be announced next year as Lewis Hamilton’s heir at Mercedes, has in fact debuted today for the first time in an official session getting behind the wheel of George Russell’s W15 during FP1 at Monza.

However, after a few very encouraging initial laps, things didn’t go well for the driver from Bologna who lost control of the single-seater at the Parabolica. The impact against the barriers was inevitable and caused significant damage to the car.repaired by the Silver Arrows mechanics in time to allow Russell to still complete around twenty laps in free practice 2.

Very hard impact

At the end of the day, the Mercedes team released further information on Antonelli’s accident, explaining that the 2006-born driver was the victim of a very strong impact of 52G. For this reason the Brackley team preferred ‘cancel’ interviews that had already been scheduled with the Italian pressallowing their driver – obviously also busy this weekend in F2 – to go and rest in the hotel so he can show up on the track tomorrow in the best possible condition.